Facebook group offering restaurants avenue for help with business

With local restaurants feeling the loss of in-house dining temporarily banned as a result of the city of Flagstaff, as well as the state of Arizona’s, precautions against the spread of COVID-19, they have turned to other means of business.
Many of Flagstaff’s bars and restaurants turned to takeout and delivery options as a result of the change, some for the first time. And in an attempt to help those businesses get the word out, JB DeWitt and Erin McDonald started a Facebook group, #weareopen#weareflagstaff.
“I had been talking to many of my friends who are either managers or owners of local restaurants and bars, trying to gather information on what they were doing,” said McDonald, operations manager for MartAnne’s, Casa Duarte and Miz Zip’s. “Once the decision was made by the city, I was seeing post after post with various hours and offerings. I wanted to help consolidate it and make sure that no business was forgotten.”
From there, McDonald and DeWitt started up the group which offers a submission form under the page’s announcements tab. McDonald said she and DeWitt, a small business consultant in Flagstaff, wanted to assure the city and its businesses could thrive while working through the unusual circumstances.
Among the options listed in the form is whether businesses offer gift cards for customers to purchase, allowing restaurants and bars to help increase their cash flow while business potentially slows down.
The page has also allowed some businesses to offer their support to the community during the uncertainty, with El Capitan offering assistance to families in need that have children and Bandera Craft Tacos beginning a “Nominate a Nurse” program in which the business will be offering five nurses free meals for them and their families. Additionally, Diablo Burger will donate a meal for every one sold to a local emergency room or an organization feeding children or underserved populations in the community.
MENU TWEAKS
Both El Capitan and Bandera were also among the businesses offering additional menu items intended to feed larger groups. El Capitan is selling taco kits for $13, with orders of four or more including free delivery within city limits.
Bandera is offering family meals intended for four to six people for $20 to $25, with $5 off any cold meal with the purchase of a hot meal as well.
“If I could put something together that could feed the family and maybe provide a little bit of leftovers for a reasonable price, that would sort of give back to the community and also provide some work for the couple employees that weren't college kids and didn't move back home,” said Donald Hulen, owner of Bandera.
Hulen added that after seeing how many people were out buying things at the store, and realizing how many would then be cooking after long, busy days, he felt his business could offer up something to give people a break.
“We just feel that a lot of people are going to have to cut back. I remember in 2007 when we all had to change our lives, we sort of had a little bit of time to adjust to that,” Hulen said of trying to offer items priced in a range families could afford as they look ahead.
Hulen added that much of his staff were college students that went home, with just a few remaining that live locally. On Monday, before the city’s announcement of closing dining rooms at restaurants, he and the remaining staff elected to move to takeout and delivery only.
“We felt that we could staff that way, limit the contact with individuals and that we could also focus on some of the larger meals for people,” Hulen said.