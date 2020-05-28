Face coverings required in Coconino County Court buildings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Presiding Judge Dan Slayton is requiring face coverings in all Coconino County Court buildings beginning June 1.

The courts do not have the funds to provide face coverings for all who enter the courts. As a result, people without face coverings may be turned away and parties who are denied entry may need to appear remotely at a court proceeding or make other arrangements, according to a press release.

"By requiring everyone to wear masks or face coverings, we hope we are doing our part in helping to reduce or prevent the spread of COVID-19," Slayton said.

As Coconino County expands in-person business, staff and the public will be required to wear personal protective gear in certain situations. The court will also require screenings for illness.

Arizona's courts are authorized to prohibit entry to court buildings by those who do not need the screening requirements. People unable to wear face coverings due to a medical condition will be provided contact information to arrange to conduct business via phone or email.

When the public is not permitted to attend a public court proceeding, the court will provide video or audio access unless the proceedings are closed and not open to the public.

