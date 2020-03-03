FAA unable to determine what caused Grand Canyon skydiving death

The Federal Aviation Administration was unable to conclusively determine what caused a United Kingdom man to die during a skydiving accident at the Grand Canyon last year.

The skydive had gone as planned until after the parachute deployed when Christopher Swales, 55, and a Paragon Skydive instructor strapped to him, suddenly fell and struck the ground. Ian Gregor, spokesman for the FAA, said the agency spoke with witnesses, and inspected the parachute and its components to try to determine what caused the fall on a windy day in September 2019.

“We were unable to conclusively determine a cause for this accident, which occurred during strong, gusty wind conditions,” Gregor said.

Gregor cited witnesses who said the two men began to fall faster once they were about 50 to 60 feet above the ground.

The parachute did not have tangled lines or faulty components, according to FAA safety inspectors. The inspector also determined the person who had packed the parachute before the skydive was appropriately qualified.

There were no conclusive statements about what caused the crash. Wind was steadily blowing from 17 to 20 mph with sudden gusts reaching 30 to 31 mph, according to the National Weather Service.