Exploring the Grand Canyon from home

With the Grand Canyon National Park testing the first phases of reopening, access to the vast network of canyon trails and park amenities remain mostly off-limits. But behind the scenes, the folks at the Grand Canyon Conservancy (the official nonprofit partner of the Grand Canyon National Park) have been hard at work thinking up ways to keep the public connected to our state’s most prized natural treasure.

“We were looking for things to do during the shutdown—how could we bring the park to them? There were videos and there was web content that we wanted to do, but being a nonprofit it’s hard because those things take time and money,” Mindy Riesenberg, director of marketing and communications for the Grand Canyon Conservancy, said.

Enter the Arizona Lottery. Originally committed to sponsoring scholarships for the Canyon Field School before it was canceled due to the pandemic, the state lottery stepped up and donated $50,000 to the conservancy to help make its virtual dreams a reality.

As a result of the donation, GCC has been able to launch a 20-episode web series, Grand Canyon Moments, which explores the geology and history of the park, inviting astronomers, tribal elders and other experts to share their expertise in the two- to three-minute vignettes.