Experienced Coconino residents aim for supervisor seats

Mock has lived in Valle since 2008 said he wants to be on the county board because he believes in protecting Americans’ constitutional rights and understands the needs of District 1’s rural communities. He has experience as a security guard, corrections officer and rancher, and also helped to create the Rabbit Ear fire district in New Mexico’s Union County.

“I’m for the people, for government by the people, and I want to be compassionate in what we do and help people,” Mock said.

Mock explained he is running as an Independent because he wants people to know his beliefs are not tied to one specific party, though he said he is a strong supporter of freedom of religion and the right to bear arms as well as law enforcement and does not believe in increasing taxes or using taxpayer funds to conduct or support abortions.

One of Horstman’s top priorities is to commit the county to conservation, sustainability and renewable energy — through measures including water conservation and improvements to public transportation. She hopes to do so by working closely with the City of Flagstaff, which she believes has taken the right step with its goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.