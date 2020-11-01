Experienced Coconino residents aim for supervisor seats

Five newcomers and three incumbents are on the ballot for the Coconino County Board of Supervisors this election year, each aiming to be selected to represent one of five districts for the next four years.
The Arizona Daily Sun spoke with each of the candidates to ask why they are running for a county seat and what priorities they would bring with them to the board.
In addition to other countywide goals and those specific to their district, all candidates referenced forest management and maintaining public lands as areas where they’d like to work toward additional progress, especially following last year’s Museum Fire. They also shared their desires to support county residents and small businesses in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic economically.
District 1
With Art Babbott running for a Legislative District 6 seat instead of reelection to the county board, Democrat Patrice Horstman and Independent Paul Mock will compete for his open District 1 seat to represent the western part of the county, including from northwest Flagstaff to the Grand Canyon’s South Rim.
Horstman, a lawyer, has lived and worked in Coconino County for more than 40 years, including with county supervisors and staff, nonprofits, small businesses and schools in Flagstaff, as well as on Navajo and Hopi lands. She said she is seeking the District 1 seat because she has the experience and enthusiasm to be a public servant.
Mock has lived in Valle since 2008 said he wants to be on the county board because he believes in protecting Americans’ constitutional rights and understands the needs of District 1’s rural communities. He has experience as a security guard, corrections officer and rancher, and also helped to create the Rabbit Ear fire district in New Mexico’s Union County.
“I’m for the people, for government by the people, and I want to be compassionate in what we do and help people,” Mock said.
Mock explained he is running as an Independent because he wants people to know his beliefs are not tied to one specific party, though he said he is a strong supporter of freedom of religion and the right to bear arms as well as law enforcement and does not believe in increasing taxes or using taxpayer funds to conduct or support abortions.
One of Horstman’s top priorities is to commit the county to conservation, sustainability and renewable energy — through measures including water conservation and improvements to public transportation. She hopes to do so by working closely with the City of Flagstaff, which she believes has taken the right step with its goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.
“I feel very strongly there needs to be a vibrant communication between the county and the City of Flagstaff, and I think by my vast experience here in the city, including working with many of the city leaders, I think I can help to be that communication conduit,” Horstman said.
She also mentioned other District 1 needs by location, starting with revitalizing the pandemic-affected economy of the Flagstaff area through tourism, working to improve the congestion of the Highway 180 corridor and expanding infrastructure and broadband in areas including Tusayan, Valle and the Grand Canyon.
“I do think that our diversity out here in Coconino County -- our diversity of people, diversity in our perspectives, diversity in our economy, diversity in the environment -- all of that creates strengths here in Coconino County, and I want to use those strengths,” Horstman said.
Mock wants road maintenance efforts to be more consistent across the county as well as to revise building and zoning codes to allow rural residents to build accessory structures more easily or start their own businesses.
“The people that live 50 miles out have different things in mind than the people that live within 10 miles of Flagstaff,” Mock said. “One-size-fits-all doesn’t really meet the needs of the people.”
He said he also plans to support the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office with continued funding for existing initiatives, particularly Search and Rescue and re-entry programs for individuals who have been incarcerated.
District 2
Current board chair Liz Archuleta is running unopposed for a seventh term on the board representing District 2, which includes Flagstaff’s Southside and Sunnyside, as well as north along Highway 89.
“I decided to run for another term because there’s so much more still to do in Coconino County, and I want to continue to shepherd the county through the pandemic and lead the county in its recovery efforts from the pandemic as well as establish a vision for the county for the next 20 years,” Archuleta said.
She commended the board’s COVID-19 response — from establishing the state’s first county-operated testing site and a local emergency operations center to contact tracing and requesting federal support for supplies and funding — and said she is looking forward to what comes next.
“We need to take what we’ve learned from the pandemic and how we’ve used technology to reach more people in our delivery of services, and provide alternatives to services only being available from 8 to 5 [o’clock],” Archuleta said.
She also pointed to her work with national public lands policies and the county’s internal efforts to improve diversity, inclusiveness and equity as areas of past success and continued investment for the future. Her other priorities include keeping the county financially solvent, encouraging safe tourism, promoting justice reform and preparing for flooding as a result of the Museum Fire.
District 3
Republican Byron Peterson is challenging incumbent Democrat Matt Ryan to represent District 3, which includes the southern part of Flagstaff down to Sedona, Williams and unincorporated areas of southwestern Coconino County.
Support Local Journalism
Peterson, a retired meteorologist from the National Weather Service station in Bellemont, believes it is time for new blood on the county board. His platform is focused on fiscal conservatism, which he said can be achieved by evaluating all county expenses and developing beneficial public-private partnerships.
“Property taxes rose 2% in Coconino County this year, which I really find abhorrent during the COVID problems with health and with the economy,” Peterson said. “To raise taxes at a time where it’s really difficult, I think the county needs to tighten its belt when the public is having to tighten their belt, and I think we need to look at how our tax dollars are spent in every aspect of the county.”
In his role as a meteorologist, Peterson worked with various organizations, including the Forest Service and the Arizona Department of Transportation, which he believes will be valuable connections as a supervisor. He has also been involved in 4-H, including as a superintendent for the Coconino County Fair, served on the Flagstaff school board in the 1980s and continues to substitute teach at Maine Consolidated School District in Parks, where he has lived since the 1970s. He supports Second Amendment rights and is a National Rifle Association instructor.
Ryan, who lives in Mountain Dell, is in his sixth term as District 3 supervisor and hopes to continue his work on projects that are just coming to fruition, such as a joint land use study alongside Camp Navajo and the U.S. Naval Observatory and efforts to improve transit options within the Flagstaff area.
His other priorities include improving restorative justice programs, converting management of select parcels of public lands to the state instead of the federal government and, for this year in particular, expanding broadband and setting regulations for short-term rentals.
Ryan said being reelected would help provide stability at the local level during a time of national disagreement and unrest.
“I have a record. I’m not perfect, I’m a human being. I’m always seeking the good in community and trying to do the community good. … I think right now what we need more than anything else is to bring people together and look to our positive opportunities for the future,” Ryan said, noting that though most of these opportunities can only happen in increments, they require community buy-in.
To help improve forest health and fire prevention in District 3, Peterson suggested new initiatives such as permitting individuals to take dead wood from nearby forest floors, as well as providing tax incentives for homes and businesses that install metal roofing for fire prevention and water collection. Ryan pointed to a possible partnership with a South Korean company to turn some of the county’s low-value wood into pellets, as well as the need to better educate county residents and visitors alike in fire-wise behavior while camping and in more urban settings.
District 4
District 4 candidates Democrat Judy Begay and Republican Bob Thorpe are both striving to bring diversity to the board — cultural for Begay and political for Thorpe.
Begay is from Coal Mine Mesa and says her 45 years of experience in human health management, infrastructure, public schools and higher education, affordable housing and veteran support roles will help her represent this large district, which covers the eastern part of the county from Cow Springs to Forest Lakes.
To prepare for this role, Begay said she has worked to become like a “double-edged axe,” with one side representative of her Navajo upbringing and culture and the other her education in Western Philosophy. She says this balance will help her to represent what she believes is the county’s most diverse district.
“I am a lifelong Coconino County resident,” she said. “I know the issues that are important to all of us and I want to make sure they are addressed.”
Begay has also been reviewing county documents to get a better sense of the county’s organizational structure and program oversight.
“I’m jotting down what I think might be able to help, just reading and being very critical of what exists and what might work,” Begay said. “I just want people to be heard and if we can’t help, we’ve got to tell them and if there are policies that are preventing us, then we’ve got to revisit those to make sure we are in compliance.”
Thorpe has been a member of the Arizona House of Representatives representing District 6 since 2013. Now that he has reached his term limit and after being approached by Jim Parks about filling his vacated seat, Thorpe says he wants to be the conservative voice at the county level, especially after the recent tax increase, which he said he would have voted against.
Thorpe also has experience as a volunteer firefighter and business owner, and because of his government work, especially with the County Supervisors Association and Navajo Nation leaders and veterans, Thorpe said he has the knowledge and relationships needed to support county operations.
“I really understand how government works and I think I can be effective on day one,” Thorpe said.
Expanding broadband and improving infrastructure in rural areas is a priority for both candidates. Begay also mentioned water issues, supporting unions and the need to improve preventative healthcare measures for diseases such as diabetes and cancer, while Thorpe stressed the need for more local control over short-term vacation rentals in northern Arizona, supporting law enforcement and helping small businesses recover from the pandemic.
“I think it’s really important that any policies we enact we do them very thoughtfully … being very mindful of the impact of anything you do in government so that you’re trying to do the most good possible without negatively impacting the lives of your citizens,” Thorpe said, noting he is eager to devote long days to serving the county and to hold regular meetings with Navajo and Hopi constituents.
District 5
Like Archuleta, Lena Fowler is also running unopposed for her district, which she has represented since she was first elected in 2009. Fowler lives in Tuba City and is the current vice chair of the board.
“I want to stay involved and continue to do the work that I’m doing,” Fowler said of her decision to run for reelection. “I enjoy my work. I enjoy working with all the county, with the residents of the county and especially my district, with the towns and cities and tribes.”
District 5 covers the northernmost part of the county, including Page, Tuba City, Kaibeto and Grand Canyon.
Fowler added that she has unfinished business on the board, especially with efforts to support local economies affected by the shutdown the Navajo Generating Station in Nov. 2019, to allow tribal members to more easily obtain birth certificates from the state, to keep the Grand Canyon’s North Rim open year-round and to better support community health and widespread broadband. She said all of these efforts will require the help of the county’s many partners.
“The strength of the county is that we really believe in partnership and we work with all people to make sure we’re trying to listen to the cities, towns, to other local elected officials as well as tribes,” Fowler said. “I’ve learned across the country there’s some counties and tribes that don’t work together, counties and towns within those counties don’t work together. But we do here.”
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.