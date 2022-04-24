Expanding transportation options

Flagstaff’s methods of transportation remained a focus for city officials and residents this past year. How the town gets around is a question that intersects with the city’s carbon neutrality plan, public safety, economic vitality, quality of life and more. As the city continues to grow, Flagstaff has made progress through specific transportation projects as well as through evolving approaches to transportation management. Here’s a breakdown of what’s gotten done in the last year.

Active Transportation Management Plan

Since the last Progress Report, the city has drafted and sought public feedback for and Active Transportation Management Plan (ATMP).

“Over the years there have been a number of city plans that indicate in a general sense a support for walking and biking, starting with Flagstaff’s Region Plan. All of those plans are fairly general in nature and lack some detail in accommodation for pedestrians and bicyclists. The ATMP is really intended to fill in those details,” Martin Ince, multi-modal transportation planner, said.

In September 2021, the city released a draft of this plan. The draft asks the city to develop a 20-year program to construct infrastructure improvements using funding from Flagstaff’s voter-approved transportation sales tax and a $5.5 million dollar grant recently awarded to the Mountain Line transit system for bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

Through November 2021, the city received public feedback on the ATMP. The plan is set to go before council for final approval.

Bike safety

In May of 2021, Flagstaff was devastated when a party of cyclists promoting bike safety was struck by a tow-truck driver running a red light. The collision took the life of 29-year-old Johanna “Jo” Wheaton and left several others in critical condition. Following the incident, a groundswell of public outcry for better bike infrastructure—including a petition signed by over 500 residents—spurred the city to implement a protected bike lane pilot program. This program experimented with the installation of curbs and reflective poles to separate bike lanes on Beaver St. and Butler Ave. from the general flow of traffic.

The program was met with mixed reviews. Early on, the it was praised for the speed at which the city government was able to respond to public demand, but criticized for its inadequate address of the needs of cyclists and other street users.

“I think maybe it's a little bit of a band aid fix,” said cycling advocate Scott Heinsius, who raised concerns that the curbs would narrow cyclist movement, impede trash pick-up and rapidly deteriorate due to frequent vehicle collisions.

Come winter, the pilot program received further scrutiny as more cars struck the snow-covered barriers and street crews struggled to remove snow from the lanes in a timely manner. In response, the city reiterated that the pilot program was designed to be experimental in nature, and that the presence of problems was to be expected as part of the learning process.

“We won't have any final recommendations or real data to chew on until spring at the soonest," said Streets Section Director Scott Overton. Currently, the protected curbs remain in place, and the coming year should see determinations about the future of the program and improved bicycle infrastructure in general.

Lone Tree Overpass Project

Still in progress is the Lone Tree Overpass Project (LTO)—a $73 million, bond-funded bridge that will connect Lone Tree Rd. with Route 66. This project has been in the works since at least 2001 when Flagstaff’s Regional Land Use and Transportation Plan revealed the need for an additional north-south connection near the downtown area. Based on traffic studies, the successful completion of the LTO should decrease traffic congestion and idling time for vehicles, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite having earned voter approval, the LTO remains somewhat controversial as the city and residents evaluate the project design in terms of its accessibility to multi-modal users and adherence to carbon neutrality goals. Over the course of numerous council meetings and public feedback opportunities, city representatives and residents have argued that the LTO caters to increased vehicle traffic through Flagstaff at the expense of bicycle and pedestrian safety and investment into more carbon friendly transportation options.

“If we are going to achieve our carbon goals, and if we are going to design for a more enjoyable place to live, it has to be enjoyable to walk and bike,” said Vice Mayor Becky Daggett regarding the LTO design. “Anything that we put in the path of someone choosing another option in terms of transportation, I think we are missing an opportunity to create what we said that we value.”

As time has passed, changes in real estate and materials cost have shifted the LTO price tag from $73 million to $90-$100 million. In January 2022, Flagstaff city council provided LTO some forward momentum by narrowing the design of the intersection improvements. They gave direction to investigate refinement of an intersection design that has five lanes on each leg and protective elements for bicycle and pedestrian travel, in accordance with the city’s draft Active Transportation Master Plan. Currently, the project has been awarded to Ames Construction and remains on track to finalize design by the end of 2022.

Public transportation

Mountain Line bus services are expanding in more ways than one. Mountain Line recently received a $17.3 million grant from the Federal Transportation Authority to support a transition to an electric bus fleet. Of that funding, $15.6 million was dedicated to the construction of the downtown connection center. This new connection center has been deemed necessary as the bus service has outgrown its existing connection center due to increasing use of public transportation.

Mountain Line has also launched an on-demand transportation service that takes riders between the airport and any destination within Flagstaff. The Mountain Line GO! program began on March 1. Travelers can now request a ride on-demand or schedule one up to 14 days ahead of their trip through the Mountain Line GO! app.

“Flagstaff is fortunate to have both a robust transit system and a thriving airport, and this pilot program brings a low-cost and efficient connection between the two entities,” Flagstaff City Councilmember and NAIPTA Board Chair Adam Shimoni said.

The shuttle travels both to and from the airport on an on-demand basis. Riders can book a ride via the Mountain Line GO! app. Those without access to a smartphone can do so by calling 928-679-8989 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m.

It is a shared-ride service, so other people may be on the vehicle if they are headed in the same direction around the same time. The vehicle may also make multiple stops along the way.

The service currently costs $2 per ride and can be paid via the app or in exact cash upon boarding. Service hours are from 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. Any rides prior to 6:30 a.m. must be booked by 5 p.m. the previous day.

Air travel

Flagstaff’s Pulliam Airport is undergoing big shifts. At the end of 2021, Flagstaff City Council approved a proposed ordinance that would eliminate free parking at the airport and instead require travelers to pay up to $8 per day and $48 per week.

According to Airport Director Barney Helmick, charging for parking is necessary to pay for the $4.9 million borrowed from the city’s general fund to cover the construction of an additional parking lot and other improvements to the existing lot.

The airport long outgrew the current 385-space Terminal Lot. The airport has expanded significantly in recent years with multiple routes and more than 124,000 passengers departing from the airport in 2019, Helmick explained.

Now, the airport has 31.45-acre master development plan and parking lot project.

The masterplan will bring new offices, retail, lodging, research, light manufacturing and other potential employers. City Council approved city staff to proceed with contract negotiations with Genterra Enterprises, LLC regarding the parcel’s development, and groundbreaking is targeted for Spring 2022.

Parking improvements are under development which will include adding 405 parking spaces, nine ADA parking spaces, a designated location for at least six electric vehicle charging stations, landscaping improvements and a dedicated pathway with decorative concrete inlays and decorative fencing elements leading from the lot to the airport terminal. This project also involves minor roadway widening to account for a designated bike lane, additional bicycle parking, a roadway pullout for pick-up and drop-off adjacent to the lot and storage at the terminal. Following completion of this project, improvements to the existing parking lot will be scheduled (through the Airport CARES Act grant funding), which include minor drainage improvements, repaving of the asphalt and minor pedestrian circulation improvements.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

