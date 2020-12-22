Ex-Flagstaffian pays it forward to Taco Bell workers

But even now, Horan considers Dec. 14 as his “Life Day,” when he could have been killed had the gunman pulled the trigger but instead spared him an early passing.

“What I did wasn’t premeditated at all,” Horan, a graduate of Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, said by phone from Sacramento. “That incident in Flagstaff was pretty intense and dramatic and it stuck with me. So, day of, I was thinking that I’d rather not reflect on this day every year in such a negative way.

“As I was ordering, I watched the people there (at Taco Bell). They were working so hard and were so nice. They told me, ‘Hey, have a nice day.’ So I just decided, you know, I’m going to tip these guys $100 apiece. Now, when I look back, I’ll remember the good deed versus the original trauma.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Though Horan said the incident is no longer traumatic, the details remain seared into his cerebral cortex. He was working the night shift, as usual, after school let out, at a Taco Bell that then was located at the top of Humphreys Street, near Bashas’. He and the manager were just about to close up around 10:30, when the two men burst in.