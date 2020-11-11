Every dog has its day with the Murrays

Ellie’s rump shakes, twerk-like. Her tail is going like windshield wipers set on high. Slobber, just a little, trickles from her mouth as she pants with excitement. Her whole body vibrates now, as she leans in for a scratch behind the jowls. Yeah, that’s the spot. Right there. Contentment.
Here, obviously, is one happy dog.
Now go back a year to when Ellie first arrived at the Flagstaff home of Kris and Theresa Murray. The difference is stark, heartbreakingly stark.
Ellie was skinny, painfully so. Her ribs protruded, hip bones stuck out at odd angles. Her fur, what was left of it after an epic bout of mange, was mottled and discolored. She stared into the camera with heavily lidded eyes, with a dour countenance.
Here, obviously, was a dog beaten down by past abuse.
But under the care of the Murrays, who make their mission to take in abused and neglected dogs, nurse them back to health and give them stability they had never known, Ellie has thrived. And she’s fit right in with the six pack of other pooches that have full run of the Murray’s 3.5-acre spread in the Timberline area.
Watch her pal around with her best buddy, Lily, the big dog, 120 pounds, in the group. And here she is circling and sniffing around the smallest, Sunnie and Daisy, two Rottweilers whose growth was stunted as puppies. She circles far around Karma, another Rottweiler, sweet and docile yet overcoming some behavioral issues. And, on this day, she mostly ignores Shiera, 12 years old and seemingly above it all, and Lola, the “weiner dog” recovering from knee surgery.
Each dog has a story, sad and searing. But Ellie’s may be the most poignant, as she was picked up on the reservation last winter by the Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue crew.
Kris, 52, related the tale almost matter-of-factly, perhaps because the happy ending — Ellie’s current state of health and vigor, from an emaciated 20 pounds to a hardy 76 — makes the retelling less painful. Theresa, though, shows more emotion, knowing just how bad of shape her “sweet, sweet girl” was before arriving. As with many couples who’ve been together for a while, they trade off speaking.
“Mange, terrible mange, no fur when we got her,” Kris said. “She was found out on the reservation left to her own devices. Starving to death.”
“She was a mess,” Theresa added.
“Broken jaw,” Kris continued. “Most of her teeth were broken or shaved down. She has four pellets embedded in her back from where she was shot. Let’s see. We had eye surgery done on her, too.”
“We think she’d been hit by a car, too,” Theresa added, pointing to a series of scars on Ellie’s left hip.
“Either that, or she got into a dogfight — the vet can only speculate,” Kris interjected.
Such a litany of misfortune wrought against one dog elicited a nervous laugh from her visitor. Theresa just smiled.
“We laugh, too, because it’s like everything has happened to her,” Theresa said.
“We didn’t know if she was going to survive when we took her in, quite honestly,” Kris said. “But she is the sweetest of all of them — the most loving dog you’ll ever meet. You’d never know the abuse she’s been through. The rescue that found her wouldn’t have been able to absorb that cost. So …”
So that’s where the Murrays came in.
To say the pair — Kris, 52, manages casinos in South and Central America; Theresa, 49, is a checker at Fry’s — are dog lovers is an understatement as large as Lily. These two adore dogs, Rottweiler’s especially, and have dedicated much of their lives and a considerable chunk of their income (vet bills galore) to the care and feeding of strays that almost assuredly would have been put down if they, or someone like them, did not step up and step in.
Kris wrinkled his brow when asked the couple’s motivation. To him, it was a stupid question. The dogs, simply, needed them.
“If not us, then who?” he said. “We have the capabilities.”
The couple’s children are grown, and Kris and Theresa now are empty-nesters with time and energy to devote to the dogs. But, really, their interest in dogs predated their children’s launch into adulthood. Kris said he’s had a longstanding interest in Rottweilers, because, as he explained, “they get a bad rap. Ten years ago, it was the Rottweilers; now, it’s pit bulls.”
In fact, part of the reason the Murrays moved to Flagstaff from Southern California four and a half years ago was to have enough wide-open space to accommodate what would grow to a pack of seven.
“When we moved into this house June 1, we picked up our first rescue June 3,” Theresa said. “We drove to Ohio to go get Miss Lily.”
“She was found in Texas, wandering, pregnant,” Kris elaborated. “They wanted to kill her and her babies. But a rescue place in Ohio got her from a shelter in Texas. … We took the mom.”
Each dog scurrying about the Murray’s front yard on this day has a fraught backstory.
Take Sunnie and Daisy, the two Rottweilers whose growth was stunted early on. Their back legs, for instance, are bent and smaller than others in the breed.
“They are our challenge dogs,” Theresa said.
“They are a mess,” Kris added. “Believe it or not, they are purebred Rottweilers. We got certificates on the third DNA test we did, but they do not look like Rottweilers.”
“They are mentally ... well, they are special needs dogs,” Theresa cut in. “They are deformed, both have health conditions.”
“They were found in Bakersfield (California) out in the middle of nowhere by some off-roaders,” Kris continued. “All four who were dumped were hermaphrodites, so they couldn’t be bred. These two are the better of the four on deformity. The consensus (from veterinarians) is they were locked in small cages so they couldn’t develop in order to be interbred for a smaller breed of Rottweiler.”
“It apparently was some type of backdoor breeder operation,” Theresa added.
But the Murray’s biggest challenge, from a behavioral aspect, has been Karma, a Rottweiler that Kris says was found on a Las Vegas construction site and had been subjected to rock-throwing from cruel humans.
“Karma was deemed vicious, deemed not adoptable, a hazard to society,” Kris said. “They were going to end up killing her. Animal control took her to the pound. She tried to bite several people there, according to their reports. They wouldn’t put her up for adoption at all.”
The couple took the plunge with Karma three years ago. With the help of Flagstaff animal behaviorist Karen B. London, Kris and Theresa have slowly made progress mainstreaming her and getting her not to bite. She’s fine around the other dogs, Theresa said, but the couple usually avoids taking Karma out around people in a public setting.
“We decided to give it a shot and see what happens,” Kris said. “It’s worked out.”
“You know,” Theresa added, “it’s so weird. It’s like they know. It’s like the minute they get of the vehicle here, they know it’s their home.”
Just then, Ellie took off like a flash across the wide expanse of the front yard, headed toward some varmint only she could spot, rooting around a prairie dog hole for a minute. She came back when called, tail wagging with impunity.
One happy dog.
