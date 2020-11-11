Every dog has her day at the Murrays

Ellie’s rump shakes, twerk-like. Her tail is going like windshield wipers set on high. Slobber, just a little, trickles from her mouth as she pants with excitement. Her whole body vibrates now, as she leans in for a scratch behind the jowls. Yeah, that’s the spot. Right there. Contentment.

Here, obviously, is one happy dog.

Now go back a year to when Ellie first arrived at the Flagstaff home of Kris and Theresa Murray. The difference is stark, heartbreakingly stark.

Ellie was skinny, painfully so. Her ribs protruded, hip bones stuck out at odd angles. Her fur, what was left of it after an epic bout of mange, was mottled and discolored. She stared into the camera with heavily lidded eyes, with a dour countenance.

Here, obviously, was a dog beaten down by past abuse.

But under the care of the Murrays, who make their mission to take in abused and neglected dogs, nurse them back to health and give them stability they had never known, Ellie has thrived. And she’s fit right in with the six pack of other pooches that have full run of the Murray’s 3.5-acre spread in the Timberline area.