Every day is hump day for Doney Park man who keeps camels

If you didn’t already know better, if you didn’t reject anthropomorphism as fallacious and overly sentimental, you would have sworn that Gamal the camel was flirting with trainer Terri Bowen Lindley.
This tall, handsome sandy-maned dromedary, whose owner, Flagstaff financial advisor Eric Souders, happened to be sitting atop him in a saddle, made his move. Gamal batted both sets of his Maybelline-long eyelashes, eyes smoldering behind all three heavy lids the breed possesses, and flared those elongated nostrils, as he edged closer and closer to Lindley’s face.
Undeterred, Lindley casually lit a Pall Mall — no, Camel is not her chosen cigarette brand — and raised it to take a drag. Just then, Gamal extended his Jolie-thick lips tried to snatch it. Turned out, the camel wasn’t flirting in the slightest.
“Nah, just hungry,” Lindley said. “He thought it was food.”
Meanwhile, Souders witnessed all this while perched just behind Gamal’s hump, smiling at the sight. But across the way near a fence line, seemingly oblivious to it all, stood Rakuda, a Bactrian breed of camel (two humps), impassively chewing his cud in that odd sideways manner ruminants have.
In a few minutes, some kids would be coming to Souders’ sprawling Doney Park home to visit Gamal (Hebrew for camel) and Rakuda (Japanese for camel), and Souders wanted to be a good host.
That’s why Lindley was there, all the way from Oklahoma, to put Souders’ two pals through the paces and make sure they behaved. Having acquired these handsome desert-dwellers slightly less than two years ago, Souders enjoys educating others and showing off the fellas, be it on his property or road trips like a recent excursion to Sinagua Middle School.
Visitors, naturally, have questions. Lots of questions. About the camels’ humps, their speed, their impressive hydration-retention abilities, their penchant for getting spitting mad when threatened.
But the most-asked query to Souders, by far, is: why? Why does he keep camels as pets?
The answer is both simple and complicated, philosophical and existential.
For decades, Souders, 54, has been fascinated by camels. Ever since reading T.E. Lawrence’s book, “The Seven Pillars of Wisdom,” a classic about time among the Bedouins astride camels in the Arabian desert, he’s been hooked.
“I liked,” he said, “learning about the Bedouins’ close relationship with the camels. For some reason, I wanted that."
Llamas, which Souders has long kept for which he runs the county’s 4-H operations at the fair, were a good start, but just weren’t enough. Some day, Souders wistfully told himself. Some day.
Then, one day in 2017, Souders faced his own mortality. Those migraines he'd been experiencing worsened. He had a brain aneurysm. He almost died. Doctors operated, inserted a stent in his cranium. He survived and says he feels fine now.
But …
“I realized I should be dead and life is short,” he said. “It was time to get the damn camel that I’ve been thinking about for 25 years.”
If not now, when? So Souders pooled money — he is a financial wealth-management advisor, so he knows how to save — and contacted a camel breeder in Virginia. In February 2018, Rakuda, then 8 months old, arrived in Doney Park.
He is a handsome beast, with two large humps that, come to think, kind of resemble the twin San Francisco Peaks. He also has shaggy, flowing hair. The Bactrian species, often found in Tibet and Mongolia, is accustomed to surviving in the extreme cold as well as extreme heat. Those humps? They can carry up to 80 pounds of fat.
A Flagstaff winter? Well, that’s nothing to a guy like Rakuda.
Souders was thrilled with his new buddy and set out to learn all he could about camels.
“I went to Southwest Camel Conference in Texas, very helpful,” Souders said, “That’s where I met Terri. The main thing I took away from that conference was, you need another camel or your camel is not going to know he’s a camel. So that’s when this guy (Gamal) appeared February of last year.”
Gamal is a Dromedary, longer-legged and Arabian, the kind of camel you’d imagine Lawrence of Arabia riding across the vast expanse of desert. But Gamal is an Arizona camel, born and reared by a woman in Glendale, who also kept monkeys and other “exotic” mammals. He is 6 and, like Rakuda, still growing. That’s a daunting thought, since Rakuda weighs in at about 1,300 pounds, Gamal at 1,000.
Souders declines to discuss what he paid for the pair, though he’s quick to add: “They aren’t cheap. That’s why it took me 25 years to get one.”
But they have been good companions for Souders, what he calls “part of my mental health. It’s a diversion from another reality, which is the human fiction all around us.”
He’s still learning the camels’ habits and peccadilloes, refining the care and feeding. Not many veterinarians in Coconino County are well versed in camel care, so Souders has been rigorous in collecting fecal samples of the boys and shipping them off to an expert for analysis. Camels, especially those in North America, are particularly susceptible to parasites.
“Whipworms,” Lindley said. “The No. 1 killer of camels.”
But Rakuda and Gamal look as if they are happy and content residing in Doney Park. Oh, occasionally, Rakuda gets a tad ornery and will spit in response — Lindley pointed to a spray of pea-green slime splattered on her T-shirt — and Gamal is learning a smoother way to stand from the lying position with riders saddled up.
Mostly, though, they are easier for someone to train than, say, horses.
“They are incredibly smart,” Lindley said.
“Let’s put it like this,” Souders added, “We have a learning curve as humans because of this frontal lobe that slow us down. Camels’ learning in linear. These guys figured me out in four hours that I was a dumbs---. Seriously.”
The students from Flagstaff eventually arrived. Rakuda kept his saliva streams to himself, and Gamal let kids ride him with a practiced gentleness. It was a fun day.
Souders likes showing off the camels. To him, every day is hump day.