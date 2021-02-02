Every day is hump day for Doney Park man who keeps camels

Then, one day in 2017, Souders faced his own mortality. Those migraines he'd been experiencing worsened. He had a brain aneurysm. He almost died. Doctors operated, inserted a stent in his cranium. He survived and says he feels fine now.

But …

“I realized I should be dead and life is short,” he said. “It was time to get the damn camel that I’ve been thinking about for 25 years.”

If not now, when? So Souders pooled money — he is a financial wealth-management advisor, so he knows how to save — and contacted a camel breeder in Virginia. In February 2018, Rakuda, then 8 months old, arrived in Doney Park.

He is a handsome beast, with two large humps that, come to think, kind of resemble the twin San Francisco Peaks. He also has shaggy, flowing hair. The Bactrian species, often found in Tibet and Mongolia, is accustomed to surviving in the extreme cold as well as extreme heat. Those humps? They can carry up to 80 pounds of fat.

A Flagstaff winter? Well, that’s nothing to a guy like Rakuda.

Souders was thrilled with his new buddy and set out to learn all he could about camels.