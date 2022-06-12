Evacuations ordered as Pipeline Fire continues to burn north of Flagstaff

2:10 p.m. update: Timberline south of Brandis is now at "Go" status. Doney Park is still at "Set."

1:45 p.m. update: Timberline (south of Brandis) and Doney Park have also been put into "Set" status.

1:25 p.m. update: Mount Elden Lookout Road and Mount Elden Estates have been moved to "Set" status. More about the Ready, Set, Go system is available below.

1:20 p.m. update: The National Weather Service forecast calls for warm and windy conditions the rest of Sunday and into Monday, as Red Flag Warnings are in effect both days. High temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s through the end of the week with winds returning to normal, while there is a 30% chance of rain Friday and a 40% chance Saturday.

1:10 p.m. update: An incident management team has been ordered for the fire and is scheduled to begin arriving in the next few days. The fire's size and cause is currently unknown, according to the announcement.

High Country Humane is preparing for animal evacuations and is seeking volunteers to foster the 72 dogs currently housed in its shelter. Those interested should visit the shelter at 11665 N. US Hwy 89.

Information about the status and activity of the Pipeline Fire and suppression efforts can be found on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8152/.

12:30 p.m. update: Evacuations have been ordered for Arizona Snowbowl, parts of Schultz Pass Road and multiple forest roads in the area.

For up-to-date county information, visit https://coconinocounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=745e7806b0444387bf32792b9c25e169

Original post: Firefighting resources are responding to a wildfire located 6 miles north of Flagstaff and producing a noticeable plume of smoke.

The Pipeline Fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout and is currently several acres, but active on all sides and growing. Resources on scene include one Hotshot crew, with another en route, one dozer, one water tender, three patrol units and six engines. Four air tankers and one Type 3 helicopter have been ordered.

Smoke will be visible from Flagstaff, and the wind is sweeping the smoke through Schultz Pass toward Doney Park.

Recreationists in the area were urged to leave immediately, especially those in the area of Schultz Pass down to Fort Valley Trailhead.

As a reminder, most of northern Arizona is under Stage 2 fire restrictions. In the City of Flagstaff, Stage 2 restrictions include the following:

• The use of open fire pits and other open-flame devices (including those with a spark arrestor screen) without an on/off switch is prohibited.

• The use of charcoal and wood-fired barbecues are prohibited throughout the city, including at private residences and campgrounds. The use of propane and gas barbecues with an on-off switch are still allowed throughout the city.

• Smoking and use of electronic cigarettes are prohibited in all public places within the City of Flagstaff, including city parks, open spaces and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) at all times.

On the Coconino and Kaibab national forests, Stage 2 restrictions prohibit:

• Building, maintaining, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including charcoal, coal and briquettes. This includes smudge pots and wood stoves. Stoves or grills solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or pressurized liquid petroleum gas fuels are permitted.

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.

• Blasting, welding or operating any acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

• During the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., operating a generator, chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, processing, road building and woodcutting. An exception is allowed for operating generators with an approved spark arrestor in an area barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the generator.

• Fireworks are never allowed.

Forest visitors are also cautioned against operating or parking vehicles over dry grasses and flammable terrain, as catalytic converters and vehicle heat could ignite vegetation fuels. Restrictions are typically lifted when the area receives substantial widespread precipitation, or by Aug. 31.

Fire restriction violations are punishable by $5,000 fine, six months in prison, or both.

For more information about Flagstaff restrictions, visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/2981/Fire-Restriction-Stages.

Restriction details and forest orders for the Coconino and Kaibab national forests can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/coconino and www.fs.usda.gov/main/kaibab.

Ready, Set, Go

Everyone has a part to play in responding to an emergency. Learn about what you can do to be prepared.

The greatest threats within Coconino County are wildfire and post-wildfire flooding. All residents need to be prepared in advance for both. Regardless of the type of emergency, there are some basic preparedness terms and steps that can be taken and summarized in the familiar adage: Ready, Set, Go. Here's everything you need to know about this important phrase:

READY — This means prepare now

Be aware of hazards that can threaten your community. Coconino County residents should always be in a state of Ready, especially during the summer months when conditions can turn quickly. Take the following steps now to prepare for seasonal threats:

Register with the County Emergency Notification system at coconino.az.gov/ready.

Connect with the local Emergency Management office, Sheriff’s Office, and public health department on social media. Follow @coconinocounty on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Make a family evacuation and communication plan that includes family phone numbers, out-of-town contacts, and family meeting locations.

Build an emergency Go-Kit with enough food, water and necessary supplies for at least 72 hours. Include supplies to help keep you and your family healthy. Start with the five P’s: Papers, Pets, Prescriptions, Pictures, and Personal computers.

Check in with your neighbors, family, friends and elders through video chats or phone calls to ensure they are READY.

Keep up to date on local news, weather watches, weather warnings, and public health recommendations.

SET — Be alert

Know there is significant danger in your area as soon as this warning is issued. Evacuation could happen at any time after the Set status is declared and, in some cases, with little warning.

Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family or friends outside of the affected area.

Grab your emergency Go-Kit.

Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.

Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.

This might be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Be SET to GO.

GO — Evacuate immediately

Danger in your area is imminent and life threatening. It is imperative to leave the impacted area immediately.

Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family or friends outside of the affected area.

If you choose to ignore this advisement, then you must understand that emergency services may not be able to assist you further.

Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas. For more information, please visit coconino.az.gov/ready-set-go guide.

