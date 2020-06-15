Evacuations near Jacob Lake due to Mangum Fire continue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office continues to evacuate residents near the Mangum Fire Monday after 280 people were evacuated or escorted out of the area over the weekend.

The Mangum Fire has burned 24,708 acres on the Kaibab National Forest north of the Grand Canyon National Park near Jacob Lake. The fire was sparked on June 8, but officials have not decided on an official cause of the fire. A Type 2 fire management team is leading 435 personnel in an attempt to suppress the fire that has only been 2% contained as of Monday.

Fire personnel worked Sunday to protect structures. No structures have been lost as of Monday morning, according to Kaibab officials.

Residents in the area of White Sage and Lonesome were placed in “set” for evacuation. The sheriff's office said it has been in contact with 30 to 35 homes.

Highway 67 remains closed at milepost 545 east of Jacob Lake and mile post 608.8 west of Jacob Lake. The roadway will remain closed to all traffic while the Mangum Fire continues to pose a threat to public safety.