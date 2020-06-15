Evacuations near Jacob Lake due to Mangum Fire continue

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office continues to evacuate residents near the Mangum Fire Monday after 280 people were evacuated or escorted out of the area over the weekend.
The Mangum Fire has burned 24,708 acres on the Kaibab National Forest north of the Grand Canyon National Park near Jacob Lake. The fire was sparked on June 8, but officials have not decided on an official cause of the fire. A Type 2 fire management team is leading 435 personnel in an attempt to suppress the fire that has only been 2% contained as of Monday.
Fire personnel worked Sunday to protect structures. No structures have been lost as of Monday morning, according to Kaibab officials.
Residents in the area of White Sage and Lonesome were placed in “set” for evacuation. The sheriff's office said it has been in contact with 30 to 35 homes.
Highway 67 remains closed at milepost 545 east of Jacob Lake and mile post 608.8 west of Jacob Lake. The roadway will remain closed to all traffic while the Mangum Fire continues to pose a threat to public safety.
Sheriff deputies will be escorting people out of the area until 4 p.m. Authorities ask anyone who wants to leave the area to drive to Forest Road 429 and Highway 67 where people will be escorted out. Times are subject to change if fire conditions change.
The Grand Canyon National Park has closed the road to its north rim entrance. Highway 89A is closed from Marble Canyon to Fredonia.
