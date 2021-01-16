Eric Eikenberry appointed to CCC Governing Board

Eric Eikenberry has been appointed to the Coconino Community College District Governing Board to represent District 3, which covers much of the western portion of Coconino County, including his hometown of Williams. He replaces Marie Peoples, who recently accepted the position of city manager for Webster Groves, Mo.

Eikenberry has 20 years of experience as a community college administrator and previously supervised distance learning, occupational and vocational programs, academic programs and centers, non-credit education and a federal jobs grant. He earned an Associate of Arts degree from Mesa Community College, a Bachelor of Arts degree from Arizona State University, and a Master's in Education from Northern Arizona University. He previously served on the CCC Board in 2007 and 2008.

"All of my adult life, I've been a huge advocate and supportive of the community college mission," Eikenberry said in a news release. "And since I've been living here, I've supported the CCC mission in particular. I'm delighted to be appointed and can't wait to serve our students and community."