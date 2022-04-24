Equine sanctuary and home destroyed by Tunnel Fire

Kathy Oliver’s home, which doubles as a horse rescue, was one of several properties destroyed in the Tunnel Fire this week. She has been living out of a trailer at a friend’s the past few days and is taking care of the animals that needed to be rescued, including several horses.

Oliver’s rescue, the Sacred Peaks Equine Sanctuary, started in 2015. She has been taking in horses in need and has adopted out five or six over the years.

She also trains and treats their health issues.

“It’s usually a year before a rescue horse really settles down that you can work it a ton. They have to be safe, they have to be relaxed,” she said.

She added: "There’s a lot of moving parts to it, but it all works because there’s a lot of us that want the same thing, I guess."

She said they were lucky to have support from volunteers and donations.

This meant that she had 21 horses, two donkeys and an assortment of cats, dogs and chickens to evacuate when the Tunnel Fire threatened her property.

Oliver and several volunteers started evacuating the animals Tuesday morning.

“I could smell the smoke and knew it was bad,” she said.

They had gotten four horses and the donkeys off the property by the time the "Set" order was called.

She had been concerned about fire since she moved to the property in 2016, Oliver said, so she had plans in place. They evacuated the animals during the Museum Fire as well, but the closest it came was 4 miles from the house.

“Where the house was, I always knew it was a high-risk area…so I didn’t mess around,” she said. “...The last thing I want is a horse left behind or not being able to get everybody out -- and we were close this time. It moved so fast.”

She said she “couldn’t have ever done it” without a lot of help.

“I can’t emphasize enough how much all the support and the help I’ve gotten means,” she said. “I had things well-planned, but no matter what, I couldn’t have done this without all the help I’ve got. ...Everybody involved was showing up in their trailers, knowing what to do. People offering places and now people offering money for hay and help and offering to come help clean up. It’s what Flagstaff is, it’s the community, and we sure see it when there’s hard times like this, hard situations.

“...I live pretty much by myself. I have a renter there, but I haven’t felt alone at all. I’m so supported and there’s so many, I just have a whole community helping…I couldn’t do that alone.”

The first step was to make sure enough trailers were coming to pick up the horses -- two can fit into each. They got the horses that were easier to load out first, freeing up room in the drive to pick up the others.

They also had to find places to put all the animals.

Oliver said she was especially worried about this particular fire, so she wanted to make sure the animals were nowhere close.

“The winds were so bad and so unpredictable that I really wanted to bring them far away from it,” she said. “I didn’t want to have to move twice. Sometimes, you don’t get a second chance.”

In addition to the people who volunteered trailers to help move the horses, others volunteered places for groups of the animals to stay.

While Oliver is providing the food, volunteers are also taking the time to care for the animals.

Oliver herself was able to bring her trailer to a friend's home, along with several horses.

“It was pretty touch and go whether we were going to get them all, and I had a couple that were hard to get in [the trailers]. Once we got them loaded, we were in tears. We were so relieved to get them, because we didn’t want to leave them behind,” she said.

They still had to leave behind four horses on Tuesday: two youngsters (1 and 2 years old) and two mares.

The property has a large sand arena that Oliver had planned as a backup. They brought them to the arena and made sure they had water.

Leaving them behind “was really hard to do,” Oliver said.

“I felt like they’d be safe, but it’s not the same as getting them out. You can’t keep an eye on them, you don’t know what’s going on,” she said.

She returned that night after things had quieted and saw that the house was gone. The horses were all right, but their water was full of ash and smoke, so she replaced it with clean water.

“[I] was very relieved to see they were OK and was glad I knew the status of my house, because then I knew that I could just move on,” she said. “...I don’t even know if I could have slept that night if I hadn’t known.”

She returned with a friend Wednesday morning. The sheriff escorted them and a few people with trailers to retrieve the horses. They also discovered her chickens had been hiding in their coop.

”I think it was the only thing on the property that was wooden and didn’t burn,” Oliver said.

A metal building she used as a tack room had seemed to shelter the coop from the blaze, though a plastic doghouse next to it had “melted flat.”

“(The chickens) were all hiding up in the coop and pretty traumatized. …They’re all doing fine, but that was a shock. I would’ve been really worried if I’d known they were still there," she said.

She was relieved they were OK, as “chickens are fragile…they can go into shock and just die.” They called an animal control officer and were able to corral the chickens into her vehicle.

It took a few hours for the horses to calm down once they had been moved, Oliver said. It helped that they were able to keep them with horses they were familiar with.

“They have to figure out their pecking order when they’re all in together, but they all know each other. They’re a herd even though they don’t always look like one,” she said. “It wasn’t like taking them somewhere they don’t know any of the horses. They still have each other around [and that] makes a big difference.”

Oliver bought the property in September 2016.

“It went fast,” she said. “In the first couple years it was still raining, but it hasn’t for the last few years.”

“...The house was cool,” she added. “It was an old timber-frame house that was built to be a barn and real funky. It was a lot of wood; I always knew it was a risk.”

She lost several albums with childhood photos that were stored at her house of her now-grown children, but said that being in the moment clarified her priorities.

“When you’re in that situation and you could grab more, you look at stuff and you just think, 'Eh,'” she said, shrugging. “At least that’s how I felt. The last thing I was thinking of was getting my birth certificates, those legal documents you’re supposed to get. …I was thinking of the things that I wanted to have in my life going forward and there wasn’t much. It was more that I had some items -- a picture, pottery, things like that -- that I’ve had for a long time and really enjoy. I thought it’d be really comforting to have a few of those things going forward.”

Her friends offered their yard and Oliver has been living in her trailer, taking care of the horses from the rescue in their pen. She said she’s been “organizing the things I grabbed…and trying to be self-sufficient.”

“I’ve got groceries, I’ve got my laptop that I grabbed so I can work, I’ve got solar panels on my trailer...[The] last couple days I’ve definitely made stops at the athletic club to take showers because I smelled so badly of smoke, so I've got that as a resource, which is awesome,” she said.

Having the trailer to live in has “made such a difference” as well, she said.

She stays in it often enough that it feels like a second home and it had some of her belongings.

"I have wonderful people offering me places to stay, but it's so nice to not feel like you’re imposing and also you’re just in your own space. That's helped a ton," she said.

Costly losses

Other buildings on her property also burned, including a metal storage barn that she uses to store hay to feed the horses. The door wasn’t all the way closed, she thought, and when the hay caught fire, everything in the building burned.

Oliver usually buys a thousand bales every summer to last the entire year — it's cheaper to buy in bulk and she knows where to get a discount. Shortly before the fire, she had also purchased another load for $4,500 to last her through first cutting at the end of June.

“This time of year, you don’t want to run out of hay because at Olsen’s it’s $32 a bale. I have too many horses to afford that,” she said.

She estimated it took two bales a day to feed all of the horses, meaning that in a month, she guesses, that she'll be spending close to $2,000 on hay.

Now that the barn has burned, there’s also the question of storage. Buying in bulk isn’t possible without a place to keep it out of the elements.

Oliver said she thought there were a couple reasons she was so calm about the situation. What’s most important is that the animals all made it out safely, she said.

“I experienced how close it came to going differently,” she said. “It could have been so much worse…I knew I was going to get out OK, but it would have been heartbreaking if we’d [left] horses behind that suffered. That it didn’t go that way was huge.

“The other thing, honestly, [is] I’ve been so worried about this the last couple years, it’s been so dry and so bad. I live right on the forest, my house is wood, the winds are bad. I’ve been expecting it and it’s like I was ready. I think emotionally, I’ve had a lot of time to prepare myself because I really did expect it to happen sometime.”

She also said she was lucky that she finally took the time to check her insurance and increase her coverage at the beginning of this year. She’s a CPA, and had it on her to-do list for several years, because of her concerns about fire.

She plans to continue Sacred Peaks Equine Sanctuary.

“I’m committed to taking care of these horses,” she said.

Many of the pens and shelters for the horses seemed to be OK, so the main problem was finding a place to store the hay. She also still has the arena, which they use for programs.

Their partnership with nonprofit 15 Hands and Hearts should be able to continue, she said as an example.

“I’m super grateful that it looks like I’ll have a place to keep the horses all in one place and at my own place,” she said. “It’s encouraging.”

