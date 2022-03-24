Why this mysterious web near Flagstaff may be making your allergies worse

If you find yourself walking through the woods around Flagstaff, you might notice what looks like spider webs coating the forest floor. In fact, these webs have nothing to do with spiders — and they may be making your spring allergies worse.

Many Flagstaffians have noted that their allergies have been more aggressive than usual.

They’re “very severe” and earlier than most years, said Paige Latendresse, who habitually experiences allergies around the change of the season. The sentiment was seconded by Emma Turner, who noted that while she’s been spending more time outdoors than usual, her allergies seemed early as well.

“That was annoying,” Turner said.

“Definitely feeling worse this year,” said Jody Laura, who wondered if she was just experiencing a pandemic-induced hypersensitivity to respiratory symptoms, but after consideration thought “it just comes down to allergies being worse.”

Over at the Vuori Health allergy and asthma center, nurse practitioner Lindsey Forstie confirmed that numerous patients have been coming in with “symptoms not covered by their typical treatments.”

“I wasn’t anticipating allergies would be any worse this year,” Forstie said. “But it does seem to be worse.”

So, what do allergies have to do with weird webs on the forest floor? What looks like cobwebs are actually mats of fungal hyphae — thread-like filaments that make up the bodies of fungi and molds.

Certain types of mold prosper in the humid conditions created by late winter snowmelt. The “snow molds” release spores into the air and add to the suite of seasonal allergens in northern Arizona.

More mold means more allergies. And this winter's snow molds are thriving.

Their success is likely related to the higher-than-usual temperatures created by the La Niña weather pattern. Quick turns of weather have happened several times this season, such as between March 10 and 15 when Flagstaff experienced all-day snowfall followed by 60-degree highs a mere five days later. Snowfall immediately followed by warmer weather creates the ideal conditions for snow mold to grow.

The evidence is underfoot. If you can brave a few sneezes, explore forest areas where the snowpack has lingered, and in the moist earth at the edges of snow, you’re likely to see a boom of gray, webby mold.

While certainly not the only factor contributing to allergy season, snow mold likely isn’t helping.

“I’ve heard of people dealing with snow mold in other parts of the country, especially in Colorado,” Forstie said. “Mold is one of those things that just pops up and is hard to track.”

It’s also hard to identify the mold seen around Flagstaff accurately. Snow molds remain fairly mysterious -- even to the experts.

Part of the reason snow molds are hard to identify is that “many species [of fungi] have white hyphae,” said Catherine Gehring, a professor in Northern Arizona University’s Department of Biological Sciences.

“Usually, fungi are identified by their sexual or asexual reproductive structures, or using DNA analysis of their hyphae,” she said.

Even then, DNA testing of hyphae could reveal “several unidentified species,” said Mike Dechter of the Arizona Mushroom Society. “There are relatively few snow fungi known to species level, and likely most will be unidentifiable beyond order."

When it comes to the species observed on the forest floors of northern Arizona, one potential culprit is the genus Typhula. While most often associated with diseases afflicting turf grasses, such as those found on golf courses, Typhula has been observed as a decomposer in other areas, said Ron Deckert, a researcher in Gehring’s lab.

He thinks it’s possible that the webs molding over the forest floor around Flagstaff are created by Typhula growth.

It’s probably a combination of species, Decther said, though he’d be hard-pressed to say which ones.

“We really don't know much about the different species of snow mold we have in this area,” he said.

According to Dechter, there is research emerging about how snow molds participate in the carbon cycle.

“It is thought that they play a major role in recycling dead and down forest litter and a source of blight in some living plants,” he said.

Scientists are also exploring their potential to produce anti-freezing compounds, and — yes — their contribution to allergy season. To Dechter, the dearth of research surrounding snow molds is a source of excitement:

“It's one of those parts of the fungi kingdom that there is still much to learn about!”

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

