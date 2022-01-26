Two new logging operations commence north of Flagstaff

The U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that two long-term logging operations have begun in popular areas north of Flagstaff.

Both operations will reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire and contribute to forest health by thinning overstocked stands of dense pine and conifer. The Dry Lake Hills contract -- part of the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project -- and Little Springs project will treat 474 and 383 acres, respectively; progress in the Forest Services’ goal of treating a total 880,000 acres under the Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI).

Those acreages might seem like a drop in a bucket, but after a revaluation of strategy at the end of last year, small contracts such as the new operations will be the norm moving forward for 4FRI wildfire management.

“We found that in order to implement more efficiently, if we brought together a number of partnerships and contracts, we could get the work done quicker and more effectively,” said 4FRI public Affairs officer Adam Livermore.

These contracts could also convey other benefits by contributing to the regional economy.

The Little Springs contract was awarded to Bob Lee & Son’s Tree Service, a logging company out of Payson, and the Dry Lake Hills contract was awarded to Markit! Forestry Management, a Colorado-based company that retains an outpost and employees here in Flagstaff.

Bryan Zebrowski, regional operations manager for Markit!, has lived in Flagstaff since 1996, and said this new contract will allow him to offer more permanent employment here in Flagstaff. An influx of seasonal employees is expected to also patronize local hotels, shop at local grocers and utilize local vendors. He estimates his operations will spend roughly $10,000 a week in fuel alone, churning federal funds into the Flagstaff economy.

While smaller contracts may be generally more agile and efficient, they will still take time to get the work done right. About 85% of the Dry Lake Hills contract is within Mexican Spotted Owl habitat and thus restricted by the Endangered Species Act. Both operations will halt on March 1 and resume on Sept. 1 so that the ample noise pollution of heavy machinery does not interfere with the owls’ mating season.

For now, things are off to a good start, Zebrowski said. Although recent moisture has softened the ground, the roads are holding well, and he suspects that the logging will proceed on schedule. It’s estimated the Dry Lake Hills operation will be completed in fall 2023.

Timber cut out form the Dry Lake Hills area is mostly new-growth “blackjacks,” — small-diameter ponderosa — destined to be piled in the Schultz Pass area on Forest Service Road 420 near the junction of FR 420 and FR 556. Last year, the Forest Service offered free firewood from the same location, but its currently unknown if this wood will be made similarly available.

According to Livermore, timber cut from the Little Springs Project will be shipped to Phoenix and made into pallets. The Little Springs Project is expected to finish operations in February 2024.

In the meantime, visitors to the forest can expect some extra traffic while logging operations are underway. The Dry Lake Hills operation will involve heavy machinery and log truck traffic along portions of Schultz Pass Road, and the Little Springs project will induce similar traffic along FR 418, FR 151, and Highway 180, with trucks entering and exiting the north entrance of FR 151. Be on the lookout for signage alerting the public when entering the area of operations. Hikers, mountain bikers, and visitors to these areas should use caution and be aware of the heavy machinery and falling timber in the areas of operation.

