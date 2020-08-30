Trash and traffic increase in Oak Creek Canyon, worrying officials and nonprofits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s unclear why people continue to leave trash in the water, deface rocks by the creek with graffiti and damage trees by carving into them in Oak Creek Canyon.

What is clear is that the current level of trash and traffic in Oak Creek Canyon has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Red Rock District Ranger Amy Tinderholt said she and her staff have seen the increase and can tell that it's straining the forest's resources. She said the district will continue to implement the current Oak Creek Watershed Restoration project to address the pre-pandemic increases to tourism.

If, however, the current COVID-19 visitation rate continues after the plan is implemented, more changes might be needed.

“We have actions planned,” Tinderholt said. "Do we now need to modify these actions or take additional actions? Is there something else that needs to be done? It is going to take some time to see results of the [Oak Creek Watershed Restoration project] and what it buys us.”

The watershed plan was finalized last year, and it plans to install more parking in some places, protect habitat for the listed narrow-headed garter snake, close unauthorized motorized trails and decommission 12 miles of road among other things.