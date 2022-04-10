SUNDAY FEATURE: Surveying Fossil Creek one year after Backbone Fire

In June 2021 the Backbone Fire ravaged a 41,924-acre area surrounding Fossil Creek. The U.S. Forest Service then closed the popular hiking and swimming area to the public, citing “unsafe conditions” associated with post-fire flooding, road damage and downed power lines.

The closure order was written to remain effective through Dec. 31, 2022, or “until rescinded, whichever occurs first,” so that the Forest Service could have the opportunity to assess and repair the damaged areas.

According to Forest Service public affairs officer Brady Smith, Fossil Creek reopening in the fall of 2022 is “possible,” but not certain. The decision ultimately depends on the conclusions of undergoing safety assessments.

The Arizona Daily Sun was invited to accompany Forest Service scientists on Monday into the Fossil Creek area and observe the state of its recovery. The goal was to bring back a better understanding of the current conditions, the ongoing safety concerns, and the science that helps determine if and when a burned area should be reopened to the public.

As wildfires in the West remain an increasingly common threat, closures of popular areas like Fossil Creek are likely to become a regular occurrence, and a little understanding can stave off a lot of frustration.

The road

Under the leadership of hydrologist Kelly Mott LaCroix, the survey team met at the junction of Fossil Creek Road and Highway 260 east of Camp Verde. There, the crew split into high clearance four-wheel drive vehicles to take the 14-mile dirt road into the closed area around Fossil Creek.

From the outset, drivers had to contend with lumbering dump trucks, road graders and other off-highway construction vehicles. Navigating the steep and winding blind corners between the highway and creek bed was a chore of vigilant attention, often precarious when a massive construction vehicle forced one to veer onto the soft shoulder.

The reasons for the road maintenance are twofold, explained Mott LaCroix. Pre-fire there was a request to improve Fossil Creek Road, as it had turned to rutted washboard after years of heavy use. According to the Forest Service, accelerated use of this road was one of the reasons for implementing a permit system in Fossil Creek. During summer seasons, recreational use grew from an estimated 20,000 visitors in 2006 to approximately 86,000 visitors in 2015, with more than 43,000 additional visitors turned away due to lack of parking. By 2021, road maintenance was long overdue.

The Backbone Fire did not help the situation. Post-fire flooding contributed to road failure and blockage that had the potential to entrap users on the canyon-bound Fossil Creek Road.

“It’s one way in, and one way out,” said hydrologist Kyle Paffett. “When something fails here at the road, or there's a debris flow across the road, it makes it impassable.”

The 2021 area closure created an opportunity for maintenance crews to efficiently perform large-scale road improvements without having to work around the public. The improvements are still underway, but Paffett said the results are showing.

“This is the nicest I've ever seen this road,” he said.

The utilities

Fossil Creek Road is also important as a crucial utility corridor. Securing critical infrastructure has been a significant driver of Fossil Creek’s extended closure. If nothing else, it has allowed the repairs and maintenance without interference.

“With all these utility companies in here, there has been a tremendous amount of work,” Paffett said.

Beneath the road runs a lengthy fiber optic cable -- “critical infrastructure,” according to Mott LaCroix. The cable is “the way that the town of Payson gets all of their phone and internet.”

Significant road failure in Fossil Creek could have damaged this cable to disastrous ends.

“All of Payson would’ve been dark,” said Mott LaCroix.

The presence of this fiber optic line arrested the Forest Service’s routine post-fire flood treatments, such as the installation of water-averting culverts.

“We couldn't do any of that sort of work because we didn't know exactly where the fiber optic cable was,” she said. “You don't want to dig in and accidentally split the line.”

When the Backbone Fire burned through the area, it collapsed the wooden towers that supported powerlines near the old Irving power plant site. Power had to be re-routed through the grid around these downed lines, and according to Mott LaCroix, it took months for APS to repair the towers. It was a tricky and dangerous process that required helicopters to lower new wooden towers into the site.

“Keeping the public out was incredibly necessary,” Mott LaCroix said.

These downed lines have since be repaired and the grid restored.

The floods

Floods are a well-known consequence of fires, especially in mountainous areas like the basin that holds Fossil Creek. Along with flooding comes debris flows and sediment buildup that can radically change a landscape.

After the Backbone Fire, the Fossil Creek area experienced substantial post-fire flooding. One of the primary goals of Monday’s survey was to assess the consequences of this flooding and the potential for future flooding.

The most affected area appeared to be Boulder Canyon, which had amassed at least 5 feet of sediment from flooding. On the bridge that crosses Boulder canyon, roots debris entangled rail posts and drifts of silty sand covered the roadway, indicating that the floodwaters had surged over the bridge. North of Fossil Creek, the 2021 monsoon season brought unprecedented flooding to Flagstaff, and it seems likely that similar extreme flooding was present at Boulder Canyon.

“This bridge wasn’t designed for flow going over top of it,” Mott LaCroix said.

“I’m kind of shocked that it’s here,” Paffett added.

The flooding of Boulder Canyon also produced significant sediment deposits downstream of its confluence. Sally May, a popular site for cliff jumping in Fossil Creek, has been inundated by sediment.

“This whole area in here used to be something that would come up over my head,” Mott LaCroix said, gesturing to a section of stream bed roughly 40 feet long and 20 feet wide.

That water has been replaced with dark, silty mud that can be crossed without wetting one’s knees.

Changes in water depths are a particular concern when it comes to public safety in Fossil Creek. Because the area is popular for swimming and cliff jumping, it’s imperative that when the area re-opens, users do not assume their favorite swimming holes will be the same as when they last visited.

Sediment deposition like that seen at Sally May will “eventually wash away,” Mott LaCroix said, but it’s uncertain how long that could take.

“It depends on what sort of storms we get,” she said. “It depends on the flow.”

Future flooding remains a possibility in the Fossil Creek area. Two factors that characterize the dynamic between fires and floods are the sediment stabilizing properties of plant life, and the hydrophobicity — or propensity to repel water — of soil.

When a fire damages an area, the loss of plant life can reduce root structures that stabilize the ground. A year after the Backbone Fire, new plant life is everywhere in Fossil Creek; fresh forbs, billowing globe mallows and jubilant sprouts of penstemon are seemingly everywhere. Bunchgrasses have re-rooted under charred limbs in the mesquite bosques. Groundcover grows like velvety green tongues lapping into the high black volcanic slopes.

According to Paffett, most of the flora that grew back immediately post-fire was native plant life, but now some invasives are starting to return. Supporting the growth of native plants is another good reason to keep the area closed off from recreation and grazing.

“If you disturb something immediately post-fire, the amount of disturbance enables some of these invasive plant species to thrive and kick out the native plant,” Paffett explained.

There are also concerns that new growth will produce new fuel loads and set the stage for another fire, but Paffett says good management of the area must balance those concerns with the positive, stabilizing effects of plant life.

“There's never going to be one good solution,” he said. “It's just trying to mitigate and manage and make it all work.”

While all the new growth could help prevent future flooding, it remains unclear how the soil hydrophobicity will impact the area. Fire damage and oils released from burned plant life can increase the hydrophobicity of soil and escalate the likelihood of future flooding.

Monday’s survey showed that the hydrophobicity of soil in a burned area can vary greatly over short distances. In one area, water beaded up and took a substantial amount of time to infiltrate the soil beneath a burned mesquite — indicating high hydrophobicity — while a mere 10 feet away, water infiltrated the sandy soil almost instantaneously.

The Backbone Fire created a “mosaic of burn severity,” and by extension, a mosaic of hydrophobicity, said Mott LaCroix.

A look at the burn map shows a patchwork of color, with the reds of high severity dappled among yellows and blues of moderately and lowly burned areas. This mosaic pattern was influenced by everything from fuel loads to topography and wind patterns, and it will take complex modeling to estimate the likelihood of future flooding in such a mishmash of burn severity.

Conclusions are forthcoming.

Monday’s survey of flood risk also employed the assistance of drone operator and Executive Director of the Verde River Institute Doug Von Gausig.

Using a drone “allows you to get into areas that are really difficult to get into any other way,” said Von Gausig, and during Monday’s survey three separate drone flights were used to monitor for debris dams that could have formed after flooding in the canyons around Fossil Creek. During high-flow times, such as the summer monsoon season, debris dams can become dangerous, Mott LaCroix said.

“If you have one fail, you can get cascading failures,” she said, “which causes a very severe hazard for people who are playing in the stream.”

The Apache

“There are many events that take place in Fossil Creek that are part of our origin story,” said Vincent Randall, Apache culture contact for the Yavapai-Apache Nation.

Fossil Creek is a “holy place” connected to the “healing waters” that run through Montezuma Well, where Randall says the Apache people emerged.

Fossil Creek was also a “safe sanctuary” where tribal members hid to evade the 1875 march to San Carlos, a government enforced relocation that killed one in every four people along the way. Randall also spoke of the Luis Homestead, which is now a parking lot, where an Apache spiritual leader lived who also happened to be Randall’s grandmother’s first cousin.

“My great grandfather’s buried up there,” Randall said. “He was a former scout.”

Randall doesn’t mind people visiting Fossil Creek as long as they do it with respect, moderation and don’t “overrun” the place. When it comes time to reopen, he hopes the daily permits will be limited to 100 or 200 cars.

As for the Backbone Fire, it did “a good job,” Randall said.

“I expected just burnt-out desolation rocks and so forth, but the grass came back,” he said. “It destroyed some traditional foods, but they’ll come back.”

He celebrated the new growth of plant life that has sprung up in the year since the fire.

“It’s a real pretty place,” he said.

Outside human time

Shadowing the scientists in Fossil Creek made it clear that the future of the area and the timeline for its reopening remains uncertain. Recreational safety is not the only concern; the area is a poster child for the Forest Service’s multiple-use philosophy. Management of Fossil Creek must also be responsible for its critical capacity as a utilities corridor, its use as rangeland, its wildlife habitat and its cultural significance to local tribes.

But beneath and between complex management and monitoring, the land may have its own agenda.

“That’s one of the things with fire,” Paffett said. “It’s on a scale that’s little different than human time.”

The process of recovery after a fire is as slow as sediment draining from a stream bed and as quick as the shoots of new mesquite that rise from the base of a blackened tree. Recovery is perhaps the wrong word -- reset seems more apt, as only a year after a catastrophic fire, life seems to have embraced the ashen terrain as if it were a welcome season.

Spiders spin webs in the open-air real estate between branches where leaves burned away. Young fish school in the shallows created by sediment deposition, feeding on algae that thrives in waters near the sunny surface. Everywhere are untrammeled flowers that seem to sigh and stretch out, relaxed by a year of unvisited quietude.

Near the Luis Homestead, the first stop of Monday’s monitoring, two black hawks soared over the creek, flying downstream above a run of verdant cottonwoods, an omen.

“They’re an indicator species,” Mott LaCroix said as the team watched the birds soar. “They’re ones we look for to indicate the overall health of a place."

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.