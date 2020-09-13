SUNDAY FEATURE: Stakeholders contribute to the future of Mount Elden Dry Lake Hills trails

Joe Hazel, a trail coordinator of the Flagstaff Biking Organization, said the organization contributed to a majority of the working group’s recommendations. He wanted to contribute because the plan would likely have a big impact on the area for years to come.

“We don’t want this to be somebody else’s problem five to 10 years from now. We want to get it right, now,” Hazel said.

If the federal government gets it wrong, the prevailing notion among trail advocates is that people will create illegal trails when users’ needs aren’t being met, undoing a lot of the time and money being spent on the area.

Illegal trails are a problem because they are many times built with little thought, can disturb important animal habitat, erode mountain sides during rainfall and in some cases be dangerous for trail users. Given the Forest Service’s low congressional funding, many local conversationalists know there is little ability to enforce illegal trail-building, said Alicyn Gitlin, a local activist who said her views didn't necessarily reflect her organization, the Sierra Club.

“There really needs to be a cultural shift in our recreation community that people don’t see it as: If I don’t get what I want, I’m going to go build it,” Gitlin said.