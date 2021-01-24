SUNDAY FEATURE: Looking at the environmental effect of the pandemic in Flagstaff

Flagstaff Sustainability specialist Dylan Lenzen said the city is communicating with businesses to see how they can stay both sustainable and safe. Although there has been an uptick in single-use plastics, businesses hope to reintegrate more reusable materials and allow patrons to bring their own, but it’s still somewhat unsafe to do so, Lenzen said.

Kara and Ross Taylor, co-owners of the Real Kitchen in Flagstaff, said they had to rethink their business model when stay-at-home orders were announced back in March. They were open only five days before businesses were ordered to close, Ross Taylor said, leaving them with no option but to adjust. The pair began offering frozen, take-home meals in place of normal dine-in service.

“It’s been evolving,” Kara Taylor said. “We started doing takeout — a modification of our menu, which was very a la carte — but partly because nobody knew we were here and partly because of the shutdown, we didn’t have many people coming in, so it wasn’t making sense to keep all this fresh stuff prepped. So that’s how we’ve evolved through that to these frozen meals, which are still our concept — super-clean ingredients, good for you, tasty, convenient — but now we don’t have the potential waste and it's easier to deal with.”