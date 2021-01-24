SUNDAY FEATURE: Looking at the environmental effect of the pandemic in Flagstaff

The landscapes of northern Arizona are being buried in snow from the first major storm of the season. But mixed in amongst the powder, residents and visitors might be able to spot an infamous powder blue surgical mask.
Single-use masks, gloves and sanitation wipes, jointly referred to as personal protective equipment (PPE), are the latest consumer products to pose a risk to the natural environment. Local environmentalists warn that PPE could lead to increased litter and plastic disposal — especially in a region that is a tourist hotspot for those looking to escape to the outdoors, regardless of the time of year.
As daily case numbers rose and social restrictions were put into effect, visitors from surrounding cities sought out the signature red rocks, snowy peaks and seas of ponderosa pine trees as respite. While balancing recreation with conservation has been an ongoing struggle in the Flagstaff area for years, recent events have caused the situation to become increasingly volatile.
Areas in northern Arizona, particularly the Red Rock Ranger District, which includes Sedona, have seen steady increases in visitation numbers since 2005, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, Forest Service. The Red Rock district reported that tourism increased threefold since 2005, with 2.84 million people visiting in 2015. While another study has not been conducted to report more recent numbers, that number is likely to continue increasing over time.
Since March, Flagstaff and the nature that encompasses it have been destinations for staycationers who often visit from southern parts of the state. Between Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations and increased tourism, northern Arizona is overwhelmed by those looking to escape to the great outdoors.
Consequences of coveting the land
Michelle Thompson, chief public information officer of Arizona State Parks and Trails, said state parks around northern Arizona have attempted to enforce social distancing — although the capacity to do so is limited. Masks are required to be worn within park buildings where social distancing isn’t possible.
Sedona’s coveted day-use areas along Oak Creek experienced upward trends in land use and litter. Kalai Kollus, executive director of the Oak Creek Watershed Council, said the creek saw an increase in weekly use last summer, specifically among in-state tourists.
“In past seasons, we typically saw this much use over holiday weekends. But we've seen this much visitation consistently, almost every weekend,” Kollus said. "Oak Creek is being loved to death."
Further evidence of an influx in outdoor usage is a high demand for gear. Nick Chlupsa, owner of the Lake Mary Country Store, said fishing gear, for example, was difficult to keep on the shelves. One way that the Lake Mary Country Store matched the increase in customers was by upgrading its rental services. The shop had to purchase new kayaks and boats — not only due to large demand, but to keep up with the wear and tear from constant use.
Last summer, the Lake Mary Country Store likely doubled or tripled its normal seasonal revenue. It is unlikely that the business will reach those same numbers next summer, but an uptick in sales is expected going forward, Chlupsa said.
“All of those new campers who went out and bought hundreds of dollars of new gear will be looking to use it again,” Chlupsa said.
One morning, Chlupsa encountered a group of children forming a circle outside of the Lake Mary Country Store — not to play duck-duck goose, but to attend class virtually. Serving as a beacon of connection, the cellular tower on the property allowed outdoors enthusiasts to work and learn from their camping setups.
Not only are weekly visitors increasing, but so are first-timers to recreational spots. Kollus and Chlupsa both noted inexperienced travelers visiting their respective areas.
Babbitt’s Backcountry Outfitters owner Keith Harris said although his sales are up, he worries about how local outdoor environments are affected by high traffic. Harris said Babbitt’s saw an influx of first-time outdoorspeople in the summer and fall. Popular gear for beginners included backpacks, hammocks, hiking shoes and other basics, he said. Harris mentioned one couple from Los Angeles who visited the store and planned to visit the Lees Ferry Backhaul in Colorado with no prior outdoor experience.
“Due to COVID-19, we are seeing an influx of first-time creek visitors due to vacation and work plans being canceled. These first-time visitors do not have familiarity with creek access areas, causing dangerous traffic and parking situations, and tend to not recreate responsibly and to leave their trash behind,” Kollus said.
Items such as coolers, shade canopies and barbecues are difficult to transport to and from day-use areas, Kollus said. This is especially true at many of the sites along Oak Creek, as they commonly feature “rugged and steep terrain” that inexperienced visitors might not account for.
“[New visitors] do not understand the importance of packing it in and out and researching what facilities are available at the sites they are visiting,” Kollus said. “We find many visitors prepare for their trip to the creek like it is a trip to the beach — they bring large coolers, shade canopies, flip flops, barbecues and so forth. These items are hard to [carry] down to the creek, which is almost always rugged and steep terrain. In turn, we find a lot of these items broken and left down at the stream for our Oak Creek Ambassadors to carry out.”
Although those involved in the ecotourism industry, such as Harris and Kollus, said they want to promote land usage, Harris said it’s hard to balance that with the potential of overwhelming local day-use areas, which frustrates locals and causes damage to sacred areas like Oak Creek.
“Having more people out in the woods is something we’ve been trying to promote for years … and now there are so many people outside that now everybody — especially locals — [are frustrated],” Harris said.
Harris said he does not have a solution to this unbalanced equation, but it’s a question many people have in mind. Limiting numbers and pay-to-park systems are a couple ways to mitigate usage, but figuring out how to promote usage for all, while protecting the land, is still a work in progress.
At Oak Creek, the Oak Creek Watershed Council is combating the surge with proactive waste cleanup measures, Kollus said. Ambassadors are sent out during high-use periods to monitor recreation use and set a positive example through litter disposal. The council has also been closing pullout parking options along the creek to limit the number of visitors.
Hundreds of visitors confined to a small area of the creek can result in concerning effects on the environment, Kollus said. Typically, the natural riparian ecosystems have time to recover between holiday weekends, but consistent use is having unintended consequences — such as litter, wildlife disruption and the formation of unregulated access trails.
Food litter has the ability to change wildlife behavior, Kollus said, and the resulting trash could harm wildlife health in the area. Additionally, diapers and other forms of fecal waste pose the risk of contaminating the creek water. Oak Creek feeds into the Verde River and eventually the Salt River — a significant drinking source for Phoenix residents.
The uptick in foot traffic has resulted in different outcomes for those directly involved in the ecotourism industry. Visitors are encouraged to leave the places cleaner than they found them, Kollus said. When an area is “pristine,” visitors are more likely to leave it that way.
While Chlupsa also said he is worried about the increasing amount of litter, he believes the new exposure could benefit ecotourism-based businesses in the area for years to come.
More business, more waste
Business owners across the city, state and country had to change the way they operate in the pandemic, which left many relying on single-use plastic in the form of take-out containers, utensils, disposable cups and other products that are generally regarded as bad for the environment.
Since the first case of COVID-19 sprung up in Coconino County back in March, single-use products have played a major role in local responses to the public health crisis.
Many of the Flagstaff restaurants and grocery stores that were able to remain open despite economic turbulence, which came as a result of nationwide closures and quarantines, began to rely heavily on takeout service and to-go containers in order to safely keep up with customer demand. Then-Mayor Coral Evans’ mandate requiring face coverings to be worn in public spaces further solidified the local reliance on personal protective equipment and single-use products.
Flagstaff Sustainability specialist Dylan Lenzen said the city is communicating with businesses to see how they can stay both sustainable and safe. Although there has been an uptick in single-use plastics, businesses hope to reintegrate more reusable materials and allow patrons to bring their own, but it’s still somewhat unsafe to do so, Lenzen said.
Kara and Ross Taylor, co-owners of the Real Kitchen in Flagstaff, said they had to rethink their business model when stay-at-home orders were announced back in March. They were open only five days before businesses were ordered to close, Ross Taylor said, leaving them with no option but to adjust. The pair began offering frozen, take-home meals in place of normal dine-in service.
“It’s been evolving,” Kara Taylor said. “We started doing takeout — a modification of our menu, which was very a la carte — but partly because nobody knew we were here and partly because of the shutdown, we didn’t have many people coming in, so it wasn’t making sense to keep all this fresh stuff prepped. So that’s how we’ve evolved through that to these frozen meals, which are still our concept — super-clean ingredients, good for you, tasty, convenient — but now we don’t have the potential waste and it's easier to deal with.”
Tyler Linner, a recent graduate of the Sustainable Communities master’s program at NAU and member of several local environmental groups like the Northern Arizona Pollinator Habitat Initiative and The Azulita Project, said he doesn’t understand why restaurants and grocery stores have relied so heavily on disposable containers and plasticware since the onset of the outbreak. He said he believes single-use plastic containers and cutlery aren’t any safer than their reusable counterparts, which have long been used by eateries around town.
“It seems odd to me, because your server still has to carry the cup to you,” Linner said. “It implies to me that the certified commercial dishwashers they have are not good enough … It seems like a psychological thing where people see plastic and say, ‘Oh, it’s single-use. No one’s ever touched it before, so I’m safe.’”
Linner said the best way to keep disposable masks from winding up at the recycling facility or littered in outdoor spaces would be for local governments to provide every citizen with a reusable mask — a task he said should be easy to fund and accomplish compared to other economically incentivized projects taking place around town.
“I think reusable masks are the obvious thing to do,” Linner said. “It's kind of problematic to ask someone to purchase something that does not directly benefit them and that they're required to have. … Compared to a lot of other things we do for people and the cost of maintaining things like roads and other infrastructure, a mask for every citizen wouldn't be that big of an expense.”
Miranda Sweet, owner of the Rainbow’s End boutique downtown, said she pivoted almost immediately, limiting the number of people in her store and requiring that each of her customers wears a mask.
Outside Rainbow’s End sits a table with hand sanitizer and disposable masks. Sweet said despite the potential for masks to cause extra waste, she wants everyone downtown to have access in order to keep those shopping and walking downtown safe.
“I have them out there because in my opinion, as long as I can afford to keep buying the disposable masks, I do want everyone to have a mask walking through our downtown,” Sweet said. “And if they forgot theirs or can’t afford one, I want them there for that purpose … I have the disposable masks for those who absolutely need them, but I don't really want to see disposable masks everywhere either, so I think it’s important we have reusable ones we can not be throwing away.”
Rainbow’s End has also increased its digital outreach in response to the pandemic. Sweet said she sent out a social media message sharing her experiences with the community. Within 24 hours of the announcement of shelter-in-place orders, Rainbow’s End went all online, Sweet said.
As businesses attempt to balance mitigation with money-making, adjustments in business practices bring their own baggage. Many restaurants and food service providers rely on takeout, leading to an increase in single-use plastics around town.
Since March, Flagstaff Solid Waste Collections has not recorded any significant increase in recyclable materials, but manager Daniel Logan said the makeup of the trash changed. He said collections saw a significant decrease in trash from businesses but an uptick in residential waste, representing the shift to staying home and social distancing. However, Logan said the trash has since leveled out and returned to somewhat normal rates.
Flagstaff Solid Waste section head Todd Hanson echoed these comments. He said the landfill saw “dramatic curbside waste” between April and June; two tons more per month than usual, he specified. Hanson also said PPE accounted for a piece of the uptick in waste. But, like Logan, he said things have normalized since August.
Hanson said in an email interview that it is difficult to quantify the amount of new PPE and takeout waste entering the local landfill. Hanson said his team hasn’t noticed a significant increase in the waste stream in more recent months, but he did say articles of discarded PPE have occasionally gummed up the works and put employees at risk of exposure to the virus at Flagstaff’s Materials Recovery Facility.
“The biggest impact is that, because the sorters have to remove these items from the sorting line by hand, there is a risk of exposure to COVID-19,” Hanson said. “In addition, the elastic bands on the masks get caught in the machinery, much like grocery bags, garden hoses or other items called ‘tanglers.’ The facility actually has to shut down to remove these items.”
Lenzen said if he were to guess, about 99% of takeout material disposed of downtown ends up in normal trash, not recycling.
A throw-away world
Environmental and waste experts seem to agree that while the impacts of waste produced in response to the outbreak are likely minimal in comparison to the rest of the trash that already exists in Flagstaff, it is important to keep PPE and takeout waste in mind when considering the sustainability of the city’s future.
Brian Petersen, a professor for the Sustainable Communities master’s program and former chair of the Flagstaff Sustainability Commission, said he’s also disheartened by Flagstaff’s increased reliance on single-use plastics during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I used to bring my own vessels to get bulk items at grocery stores,” Petersen said. “I can’t find a single place in town anymore that has bulk items available, except on a very small scale. As a result, everything is [packaged] in plastic.”
While Petersen said he recognizes the need for new sanitary practices in public spaces, he’s concerned about the larger trend of small municipalities like Flagstaff becoming overly reliant on corporations in the COVID-19 era. He said it is this reliance that leads to unnecessary waste and litter on a local level.
“There’s nothing inherent about plastic that we need,” Petersen said. “There’s a lot of places where it’s being banned. We have a tremendous amount of single-use plastic here, precisely because we're embedded in this economic system where consumers don't actually have much choice. There's this notion that we have lots of choice and that businesses just respond to consumers, but that is empirically false.”
Petersen said the higher rates of joblessness that have come as a result of the pandemic necessitate convenience and cost efficiency for lower-income families, who turn to national suppliers like Amazon and Walmart to provide low-cost goods shipped safely to their doorstep. He said the problem with shipping is the excess packaging and disposable waste that accompanies each product, as well as the outsourced environmental consequences absorbed by exporting countries.
Petersen said shifting to a more localized economy and away from a paradigm of continual economic growth could alleviate not only the waste-related issues Flagstaff faces but some of the social issues, as well. He said supporting local businesses that source their products locally not only cuts down on shipping waste; it has the potential to create new employment opportunities and strengthen the local economy.
Mutual aid groups like Flagstaff’s Kinlani Mutual Aid have begun to form around the country in response to the COVID crisis. Kinlani is a network of community members who pool resources and share skills in order to take care of Flagstaff’s most vulnerable individuals during a time of great uncertainty. Petersen said these groups are reshaping the way America deals with adversity by prioritizing care for the community over personal contributions to an inequitable global economy.
“The point is recognizing that we can't rely on individualism to get through everything, and we certainly can't rely on the system, governments or corporations to take care of us,” Petersen said. “Right now, we're prioritizing economic return and recovery at the expense of social needs … but there's others who are taking a fundamentally different approach for organizing society and focusing first and foremost on community well-being.”