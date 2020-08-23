SUNDAY CENTERPIECE: Local farm enlists federal agency to benefit crops and fish conservation

To get rid of the nitrogen, the farmer uses a hose to spray the nitrogen-rich water from the fish tank to water his growing plants sitting on shelves above the tank.

Luckily for the fish, plants love nitrogen. As the water soaks through the soil, the nitrogen is filtered out of the water. The water that isn’t absorbed by the plants soaks through the soil and drips back down into the fish tanks below.

And at the end of their first trial run, the farm could easily tell the difference. Morton-Starner said anyone could easily incorporate aquaponics into their garden at home and expect to see results. Ward said the fish doesn’t need to be a native species either.

“He could be using trout or sportfish. All he needs is something that’s producing waste to increase his crop yields,” Ward said. “The fact that he's using something that’s rare in Arizona, that we really need specimens for, and teaming up for conservation is a big help for us.”

By the end of their experiment, the farm plans to use fish tank water to grow arugula, lettuce and kale.

The roundtail chub conundrum

Roundtail chub are not federally listed species, but they are a native fish that is struggling on the landscape, Ward said.