SUNDAY CENTERPIECE: Climbing with the environment in mind in Flagstaff

Interest in rock climbing is, well, climbing.

In recent years, movies, media attention and word of mouth have inspired a surge of people hoping to learn the ropes. Much of the increased traffic is being felt in gyms, where membership rates and visitation are on the rise.

In places like Flagstaff, climbers also flock outdoors to popular climbing crags. The uncontrolled environments come with neighbors not found in climbing gyms — such as wildlife and archaeology. Amid the climbing boom, organizations like the U.S. Forest Service and the Northern Arizona Climbers Coalition are working together to help define what it means to climb responsibly outdoors.

Climbing has been steeply growing in popularity since the 1990s, said Scott Renak, publisher of the Climbing Business Journal, and the trend has “no end in sight.”

The growth is most visible through climbing gyms. Since 2013, the amount of climbing gyms in the United States has nearly doubled, with 53 new gyms opening across the country in 2021 alone.

Local gym Flagstaff Climbing has been experiencing growth in membership “ever since we opened our doors in 1995,” said owner Jason Henrie. “As the physical, mental and social benefits of climbing are more widely understood, climbing gyms are receiving more and more customers."

Henrie also noted that the 2018 climbing documentary “Free Solo” combined with climbing’s first-time appearance in the Tokyo Olympics seemed to be “the perfect storm to get the idea of climbing into every household in America and beyond.” Climbing gym company El Cap reported that their website traffic spike by 45% the week climbing was featured in the Olympics.

Of all the new climbers stepping into gyms, “some percentage of them are going to come outdoors,” said Mike Vaughn, board member of the Northern Arizona Climbers Coalition (NACC). Vaughn has witnessed this influx of new climbers first hand, along with NACC president Corey Quackenbush. It’s easy to see in popular crags such as “The Pit” south of Flagstaff.

“When I moved here, probably about 15 years ago, you might see a car or two,” Quackenbush said about The Pit. “Last weekend the parking lot was full.”

Climbing crowds don’t bother Quackenbush too much.

He and Vaughn agreed that as a user group, climbers are “pretty responsible” for basic outdoor etiquette such as practicing “Leave No Trace” and picking up trash.

“But in terms of impact on the environment, I think that there's still a lot we can all learn,” said Quackenbush.

Watching out for wildlife

Wildlife should be an important part of climber consciousness, said Amy Madara, wildlife biologist for the Coconino National Forest.

Her primary concern is making climbers in northern Arizona aware of raptorsv—vsuch as the peregrine falcons that inhabit The Pit. Climbers and nesting peregrines are both attracted to exposed cliff faces (albeit for different reasons) and they don’t necessarily get along. Climbers can scare away food sources and unknowingly alert peregrines by making noise or wandering into their viewshed.

If disturbed in vulnerable seasons, peregrines may become overstressed and abandon their nests -- which can lead to the death of their chicks. Madara explained that even without disturbance, peregrine chicks have up to a 60% mortality rate, and so any added loss of life can have adverse effects on the overall population.

Madara has also seen situations in which peregrines become protective of their nests.

“There are places where peregrines will dive bomb climbers,” she said. “It can be dangerous.”

In response to these concerns, the Coconino National Forest routinely enforces closures on some climbing areas that are also popular peregrine nesting sites, such as the Peaks Crag. But there are alternatives to “big box” closures. According to the “Climbing and Raptors” handbook for adaptive raptor management, climbers are in a unique position to collaborate with land managers and impact raptor breeding success in positive ways.

“Climbers have several key responsibilities,” reads the handbook. “Respecting closures, volunteering skill as part of monitoring and data collection efforts, working with land managers to determine appropriate management areas, and communicating with and educating the climbing community. When climbers collaborate to accomplish all of these objectives, they ensure not only the success of raptors, but also that the minimum possible closures are being instituted.”

A spirit of collaboration is alive and well between NACC and Madara.

Two years ago, Vaughn was among climbers that noticed peregrines at The Pit and called Madara to notify her of their presence. Madara determined that the falcons were not in a vulnerable stage of nesting, and enlisted the help of Vaughn and the other climbers to get a closer look and better understand the falcon’s response to climbers in the area.

Participating in Madara’s study was “incredible,” said Vaughn.

“Amy was really awesome about letting us experiment and monitor,” he added.

The opportunity was unique to the relationship forged between Madara and the NACC, but emblematic of the way that responsible climbing can contribute citizen science and be a boon to wildlife biologists and other land managers.

Archaeology aspects

Climbers should also be aware of their impact on cultural resources, said district archaeologist Pete Wisniewski.

The area around Flagstaff is rich with archaeological sites spanning thousands of years from the Ancestral Puebloans to the Northern Sinagua and other cultural groups.

“Rock art is probably one of the things most threatened by climbing,” Wisniewski said. Trouble is, unlike wildlife, which may announce its presence with a dive bomb, rock art can be relatively elusive to those who don’t know what they’re looking for.

“Lighting is pretty important for being able to see the faintest features” said Wisniewski.

Some technological assistance could help climbers be more aware of their surroundings, said Vaughn. He recalled an experience in South Africa where an amateur archaeologist used a phone app to examine the rock through various light filters.

“She was showing us some things that not visible to the naked eye,” Vaughn said. “Maybe that's a tool that rock climbers could use as we're out there exploring.”

Aside from rock art, some climbing behaviors have the capacity to impact and destroy archaeology on the ground.

Madara recalled finding a “landing” constructed by climbers underneath a bouldering area.

“They cleared out an area that was probably about 20 foot by 20 foot, and they flattened it and they put down logs,” she said. “I was shocked, and that's one of those areas where I hope there wasn't an archeological site.”

Construction of landings is a somewhat common practice among climbers, explained Quackenbush, but he agreed that it can be problematic and unintentionally contribute to archaeological damage or erosion.

“It’s not a vetted process,” he said. “It’s a sign that the climate community is expressing increased need.”

Mutual restoration

Climbing management plans are on the way, said Paul Dawson, recreation staff officer for the Flagstaff Ranger District.

As the climbing continues to increase in popularity, land management agencies like the Forest Service are catching up to the sport’s demands, but comprehensive policies and infrastructure will take time to fall out of the “juggling act,” of managing a multiple use forest.

“We have a lot of recreation on this forest,” said Dawson. “But recreation doesn’t always come first.”

For the time being, the Coconino National Forest has been focused on managing the impacts of climbing and engaging climbers to meet mutual goals. In 2017, with the help of volunteer climbers, the Forest Service cleared and fenced a small parking lot near The Pit to better “corral” the vehicles spilling into the forest and a nearby campground.

The move was “a big step toward” climbers and demonstrated the Forest Service’s desire to help climbers responsibly enjoy their sport. Facilitating access is one way to connect people to the land and “make more advocates,” said Dawson. As opposed to “finger wagging” and strictly enforced policy, he’d rather appeal to the “authority of the resource,” by educating people about their environment.

When it comes to creating responsible climbers, the NACC shares the perspective.

“We protect the things we love,” Vaughn said. “By developing an appreciation for these places, we will intrinsically develop an attitude of stewardship.”

Such an attitude should be central to climbers, said Quackenbush. He brought up the concept of reciprocity -- that if climbers (or outdoor recreationists in general) enjoy the feeling of “being restored” by a place, then they should be willing to give back and restore that place in return.

The way to give back that is to volunteer, Dawson noted.

“Come out to our trail days,” he said. “Help us build some fence. Help us direct people.”

Short of physically lending a hand, climbers can help by spreading the word. The outdoors are not a gym, and the more climbers learn about topics such as the wildlife and cultural history of a place, they better they will be able to appreciate and protect their access to it.

“The heart of this all goes back to education,” Madara said.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.