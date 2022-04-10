SP Crater temporarily closed to protect golden eagles

A 2-mile radius around SP Crater, known as the SP Crater Golden Eagle Conservation Complex (SPEC), is off limits to recreationists through May 31.

Hunters, hikers and UTV-ers are restricted from the area in an effort to protect nearby golden eagle nests. This restriction is seasonal, but Babbitt Ranches, which owns the land overlaid by the SPEC complex, has also collaborated with the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) to enact year-round rules governing the area. Under the rules, lead ammunition, target shooting, hunting, trapping or other methods of taking small game animals are forbidden.

Wildlife managers will patrol the area to enforce these restrictions, and violations should be reported to the AZGFD.

The SPEC complex was established in 2021 and follows a long history of eagle conservation. Golden eagle populations have been federally protected since 1962 under the Eagle Act. In 2007, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service further defined the Eagle Act to prohibit action expressly that “causes or is likely to cause…injury to an eagle,” or “interference with normal breeding, feeding, or sheltering behavior causing a decrease in productivity or nest abandonment.”

According AZGFD raptor program coordinator Kenneth “Tuk” Jacobson, “golden eagles are typically a wilderness species that don’t take well to human activity in and around their nesting territories.”

Jacobson explained that golden eagles will “abandon eggs if they feel threatened,” and that if parent eagles leave the nest when their eaglets are still young, they become “extremely vulnerable to elements and predators, like ravens, that will snatch them up in a heartbeat.”

Golden eagle populations are also vulnerable to disturbance because they don’t reproduce very quickly.

A recent study from the AZGFD found that golden eagle pairs on average produce one nestling every two years. Recent survey data suggests that there are currently about 700 breeding adult eagles in the State of Arizona, and an unknown number of sub-adults.

Given the “growing number of outdoor recreationists in northern Arizona,” the seasonal restrictions surrounding the complex are designed to respond to golden eagle reproductive vulnerability and “keep nesting areas quiet and safe to promote the survival rate of the young,” said Babbitt Ranches President Billy Cordasco.

Through these restrictions, Cordasco hopes that the complex will “minimize threats to eagles and improve their production rate and survivability,”

The year-round restrictions, particularly the ban on lead ammunition, are designed to promote to eagle health at large.

Moving hunters away from lead ammunition is “a priority issue,” said Michael Cravens, hunter and advocacy coordinator for the Arizona Wildlife Federation.

Upon impact, lead ammunition breaks into tiny fragments that may contaminate “gut piles,” or game that gets away. If an eagle or other predator then ingests an animal body that has been contaminated by lead, they can suffer lead poisoning.

Because of their “highly acidic” digestive systems, birds of prey are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning, said Cravens.

“It takes a minute amount of lead to kill a bird of prey,” he said.

Golden eagles are slightly less likely ingest lead than other birds of prey — such as bald eagles — because they don’t scavenge carrion as much as they kill fresh prey, but according to the National Park Service, lead poisoning is still considered a “serious factor” for golden eagle populations.

This collaboration between Babbitt Ranches and the AZGFD is “unique,” said Steve Cassady, regional specialist for the AZGFD landowner relations and habitat enhancement program.

The AZGFD frequently collaborates with private land owners, but a species-oriented project like the SPEC complex is breaking new ground.

Cordasco hopes that the complex will become a “national model for the protection and sustainability of golden eagles.” In some respects, its influence has already crossed state lines. A 2018 report from the Landsward Foundation — a stewardship nonprofit in association with Babbitt Ranches — detailed the testimony of avian ecologist Tom Koronkiewicz from SWCA Environmental Consultants.

According to Koronkiewicz, a female golden eagle named “Charlie” baffled scientists when she displayed nesting behavior near the SPEC complex site, then “bailed.”

“She left her nesting area and beelined straight north to the Yukon,” Koronkiewicz said in the report. “And that was not expected by any means. She got there around April and departed the Yukon in October. What is very unique about this is that we assumed she was going to breed that year, but instead, she departed.”

The same report states that the Babbitt Ranches area is considered “some of the best golden eagle habitat in the Southwest because of the undisturbed, large areas of contiguous natural landscapes.” Babbitt Ranches has been studying eagles across its 750,000-acre range land for more than a decade.

