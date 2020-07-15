Scholars: Forest health key to offsetting climate change, but no easy accomplishment

Huntzinger said if an entity is going to invest money on growing trees to offset its carbon emissions then it needs to consider how permanent the project will be.

Carbon is stored as the tree grows, but if a tree dies then that carbon is released back into the atmosphere.

Wildfires are one way carbon is released from trees and put back into the atmosphere in the Southwest. The fires are caused by densely packed forests where fire has been historically suppressed.

Scholars, therefore, warned carbon sequestration projects should avoid growing too many trees per-acre, and suggested spacing them out appropriately to avoid the long-term risks of wildfire.

In light of climate change, precipitation is also expected to become more sporadic and less predictable. When the forests are dry for long periods of time, more trees will die in areas where dense packs of trees fight for water. The carbon that was once sequestered in the trees will then be released back into the atmosphere.

“If a carbon storage project is only effective for a short period of time — or a catastrophic event of a forest fire releases stored carbon into the atmosphere — then that carbon sequestration project wasn’t effective,” Huntzinger said.

Albedo concept