Reduced water flow prepped at Lake Powell

And it's not only invertebrates that might be impacted. Many of those species make up the food base for native fish in the Colorado, such as the endangered humpback chub and razorback sucker.

If the lower water levels are better for native bugs, such as midges and caddisflies, and reduce the number of other invasive invertebrates, that could be good for native fish, Vanderkooi said.

"Some of the snails we have in the system are actually non-natives and one of the hopes is this will knock those back and allow more native species to become more prevalent,” Vanderkooi said. “They're really poor sources of food. Fish can eat them and they'll actually go all the way through their digestive tracts unharmed.”

The disturbance may also diminish the prevalence of the invasive brown trout, a species that has long plagued the river’s native fish.

Vanderkooi said past experiments have shown that a springtime disturbance flow such as the one that is planned can reduce the survival rates for young brown trout.

Lastly, Vanderkooi said they are also working with the Hualapai tribe to look at how the flows impact sandbars farther downriver in western Grand Canyon.