Prescribed burns on Lake Mary Road begin today

The Coconino National Forest is conducting prescribed burns along Lake Mary Road in an area approximately four miles south of Flagstaff and across from the Sandy’s Canyon trailhead.

Smoke should be visible from the Flagstaff area and along Lake Mary Road. The east side of Flagstaff -- the neighborhoods of Smoke Rise, Continental, and Country Club -- are likely to experience light to moderate smoke impacts. Ignitions are scheduled to begin early in the day to allow most of the smoke to disperse before nightfall.

Forest crews plan to burn initially 348 acres as part of the Flagstaff Urban Interface Mountainaire 3E project. They will resume the 2400-acre project on Monday, and burns will continue through Friday, April 22.

Trail access will be restricted through the area during burn implementation, and Lake Mary Road could experience speed reductions and lane restrictions during the week of April 18. The round of prescribed burns is timed to take advantage of cooler temperatures in the forecast.

Prescribed burns like the Mountainaire 3E project are part of the U.S. Forest Service’s strategy for protecting communities and preventing catastrophic wildfire.

The Mountainaire 3E project takes place within the footprint of the Four Forest Restoration Initiative, which aims to implement forest restoration treatments on 2.4 million acres of Arizona forest. Nationally, the Forest Service plans to treat up to 20 million acres of National Forest System lands similarly, and up to 30 million acres of other federal, state, tribal and private lands.

Prescribed burns are dependent upon approval from Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ). Public can view approved prescribed burns on ADEQ’s website at smoke.azdeq.gov.

For more information on why prescribed burns are conducted and how they benefit the landscape and help protect communities, visit the Forest Service's Prescribed Fire and Forest Health web page.

