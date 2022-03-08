‘Pouring water in a leaky bucket:’ How Ducey’s new water plan could leave large gaps in rural Arizona

As the West grapples with unprecedented megadrought, the Arizona Legislature is scrambling to solve a deepening water crisis.

In his recent state of the state address, Gov. Doug Ducey proposed a historic, billion dollar investment into the creation of a new state agency -- the Arizona Water Authority -- that would pursue a wide array of water security projects to obtain new sources of water for the state, including the construction of a multi-billion dollar desalination plant in Mexico.

It’s good to see the state investing seriously into water security, said Haley Paul, policy director for Audubon Southwest and co-chair of the Water for Arizona Coalition. But so far, Ducey’s angle of approach appears to be leaving out an important factor: rural groundwater conservation.

A full 40% of Arizona’s water supply comes from groundwater, but Arizona’s policy on groundwater hasn’t been updated since the 1980. Groundwater is currently only closely monitored in five Active Management Areas (AMA) -- which include Prescott, Phoenix, Pinal, Santa Cruz and Tucson.

Everywhere else, groundwater usage is unregulated and can be used without limit so long as it’s for “beneficial use” -- code for industries like agriculture and mining.

That effectively makes it “whoever drills the deepest well wins,” said Chris Kuzdas of the Environmental Defense Fund.

“Anyone can drill a well, even if the new pumping impacts existing wells,” Kuzdas said. “Even if a neighbor's well goes dry, or new pumping dries up or de-waters neighboring rivers and streams. Even if other people and wildlife depend on those streams.”

The water issue has already become in problem in communities such as Kingman and Wilcox, where massive industrial agriculture operations are draining groundwater and exporting the products, leaving rural Arizona out to dry.

The effects can be seen firsthand at the San Pedro River in Cochise County, where a lowering groundwater table has caused whole stretches of once-flowing river to retreat into sand.

“Many rural Arizona communities are seeing groundwater withdrawal rates that far exceed natural or artificial recharge rates,” said Erin Young, water resources manager for the City of Flagstaff -- which falls outside of existing AMAs. To protect its water, Flagstaff has secured agreements and defined water rights with the Navajo Nation, the National Park Service and the Coconino National Forest.

But without more substantial updates to Arizona’s groundwater policy, even agreements like those adopted by Flagstaff could be insufficient to stave off effects of unregulated groundwater use, said former governor Bruce Babbitt.

“Oak Creek and the Verde River are threatened by thousands of unregulated, shallow wells close to the river that are impacting surface flow, eventually causing streams to dry up as has happened in the San Pedro and other rivers in southern Arizona,” Babbitt said in a statement to the Arizona Daily Sun.

Babbitt, who championed the last piece of Arizona groundwater legislation -- the Arizona Groundwater Act of 1980 -- has been actively advocating for an update in policy that is absent in Ducey’s current trajectory.

“Gov. Ducey’s proposal does not give local governments any authority to manage groundwater,” Babbitt said. “It is mainly concerned with impracticable ideas to import water into Arizona from the Pacific Ocean and elsewhere.”

But there are a few bills making their way through the legislature that may help patch the gaps left in Ducey’s proposals.

Forwarded by Rep. Regina Cobb from Kingman, HB2510 and HB2661 would provide for the creation of Rural Management Areas (RMA) that would cover groundwater basins not currently protected by AMA. With the designation of an RMA, a local council of water users would convene to direct protection and conservation of their groundwater. The councils would be comprised of representative from all relevant interests -- including cities, industry, tribal communities and more.

Funding for management strategies adopted within RMAs would come from surplus in the state lottery fund.

“It’s a locally driven approach -- which is critical,” Paul said. “We don't need people telling others what to do; rather, we need to enable conditions so that they can make the decisions that are right for their communities.”

Aside from creating the conditions to allow rural communities to manage their own groundwater, HB 2129 that would direct the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to create rules and standards to allow communities to construct direct potable reuse (DPR) facilities that can purify reclaimed water to drinking-water quality.

DPR water is a “drought and wildfire resilient source of water,” said Young, and could be a useful tool in providing rural communities with another way to conserve water supplies.

It’s a little too early to know the fate of these bills, Paul said, but the hope is that even if they do not make it through the legislature, they will encourage Ducey to incorporate similar strategies into the proposed workings of the Arizona Water Authority.

One way or another, adequate addressing of Arizona’s groundwater management is critical, Paul said.

“If we're not patching the holes in the leaky water policy by allowing groundwater management outside of the AMAs, then we're not doing a good job," Paul said.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.