Monsoon activity quiets down after eventful weekend

The “Neighbor Helping Neighbor” event was organized by United Way and will not be the last. The organization says it is in need of volunteers, who can sign up by calling 928-773-9813.

On Sunday evening, rainfall on the Museum Fire scar resulted in the county issuing a shelter in place order to residents in the Mt. Elden Estates neighborhood. Damage to the neighborhood was minimal, according to officials.

The county said as of Saturday that a total of 19 damage assessments have been completed in the Museum flood area with an estimated total damage of $258,600. There have also been three commercial property damage assessments reported totaling $13,000.

The weekend’s rain also caused parts of the Northern Arizona University campus to experience flooding. Roads were closed at Pine Knoll Drive and McConnell Drive and University Avenue and Knoles Drive for about two hours Saturday as roads became impassable due to rising water levels.

While there was no extensive damage, NAU president José Luis Cruz Rivera said in a statement that crews worked through the night to extract water from buildings and roads, and were still working Monday working to clear debris from trails and sidewalks.