Monsoon activity quiets down after eventful weekend

Bouts of monsoon activity caused more flooding this weekend in Coconino County, closing streets and threatening to overwhelm neighborhoods with stormwater. But forecasters say a more typical monsoon pattern is on tap for the beginning of the week.
The National Weather Service says the risk of flash flooding is likely to be increasingly isolated to individual storms -- though the threat of flooding still remains, especially as the soils are saturated without an extended break from rain. Saturated soil means that even moderate intensity rains are likely to cause flooding, according to county officials.
After a slight downturn in thunderstorm coverage early this week, residents can expect chances of area-wide thunderstorms to return by the end of the week, according to weather officials.
The NWS is expecting thunderstorms to be scattered to begin the week and say that Tuesday’s storms are likely to remain isolated to higher elevations. On Wednesday, thunderstorm coverage is again expected too be scattered before increasing in the latter half of the week.
Thunderstorms remain a possibility each afternoon, but are likely to follow a more typical pattern and end by early evening. As of Monday, the weekend's flash flood warnings issued by the weather service have mostly expired.
In the midst of the rain, a group of 114 community volunteers gathered in the Museum Fire flood area Saturday morning to fill sandbags, remove debris and fortify flood mitigation structures on nearby properties.
The “Neighbor Helping Neighbor” event was organized by United Way and will not be the last. The organization says it is in need of volunteers, who can sign up by calling 928-773-9813.
On Sunday evening, rainfall on the Museum Fire scar resulted in the county issuing a shelter in place order to residents in the Mt. Elden Estates neighborhood. Damage to the neighborhood was minimal, according to officials.
The county said as of Saturday that a total of 19 damage assessments have been completed in the Museum flood area with an estimated total damage of $258,600. There have also been three commercial property damage assessments reported totaling $13,000.
The weekend’s rain also caused parts of the Northern Arizona University campus to experience flooding. Roads were closed at Pine Knoll Drive and McConnell Drive and University Avenue and Knoles Drive for about two hours Saturday as roads became impassable due to rising water levels.
While there was no extensive damage, NAU president José Luis Cruz Rivera said in a statement that crews worked through the night to extract water from buildings and roads, and were still working Monday working to clear debris from trails and sidewalks.
Coconino County says it is urging residents to remain cautious of the impacts of flooding, noting that tragic accidents could occur anywhere during monsoonal events. The county says there continue to be reports of residents driving or traveling through the floods, and advised residents to avoid high impact areas.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's office said Monday afternoon that search and rescue teams are still working to locate a missing Cottonwood teenager who was swept away in a wash Saturday night. Authorities say the 16-year-old called 911 after her car was stranded in knee-high water and was swept out of the vehicle during a rescue attempt.