Minor delays for winter storm, logging operators report

Current logging operations north of Flagstaff are expected to experience minor delays in the face of this week’s storm, operators report.
The Dry Lake Hills and Little Springs projects commenced in January with the intent of thinning over 800 acres to help protect against catastrophic wildfire. With anticipated snow accumulation ranging from 10 to 16 inches in the Flagstaff area through Wednesday, daily progress could slow by 50%, said Bryan Zebrowski, regional operations manager for Markit Forestry Management, the company currently executing the Dry Lake Hills contract.
The delays are expected to be minor, but both projects are up against a March 1 cutoff date, at which point restrictions designed to protect Mexican spotted owl populations take effect and prohibit further logging until Sept. 1. So this week is the last opportunity to make progress on the projects before wildfire season begins in earnest.
The Dry Lake Hills project remains mostly on-schedule, Zebrowski said. Their in-woods operations for the year — including falling, skidding and processing — are completed.
“Right now we're just taking the final product to the end location,” he said. In anticipation of the March 1 cutoff, Markit stopped felling trees specifically so that they would have time to remove slash and debris before fire season.
“We didn't want to put more on the ground than we could get out, but Mother Nature really makes the call,” Zebrowski said. “If we can't get all the logs and slash out, they will have to sit through a fire season.”
In order to compensate for projected setbacks caused by snowfall, Markit has been double-shifting to pick up the pace before they have to walk away for six months. Zebrowski estimates that roughly 60 acres of the project have been thinned so far.
The Little Springs project is in a similar position, reported Dale Lee of Bob Lee & Son’s Tree Service. Lee estimates that by March 1 they will have thinned about 30% — or about 100 acres — of the project area.
“There’s still quite a bit to be done,” Lee said, noting that the storm will slow things down prior to the cutoff date.
Even if the storm puts operations behind their original schedules, the U.S. Forest Service confirmed to the Arizona Daily Sun that the March 1 cutoff date is non-negotiable and that current logging operations will have to cease until September regardless of progress.
“We just kind of got to roll with them as the season plays out,” Zebrowski said.
The need for continued thinning and proactive wildfire management throughout the West remains a dire concern as long-term drought and an especially dry winter before this storm portend the possibility of a severe wildfire season.
Cooler sleds are towed up the snow-covered hill Thursday afternoon at the Flagstaff Snow Park in preparation for Canyon Cooler's second annual Cooler Runnings event. Entrants constructed sleds from old coolers in order to participate officially, and all funds raised were donated to the Flagstaff Family Food Center.
Jeff Petrenchik pulls a blow-up raft up a snow-covered hill Thursday afternoon at the Flagstaff Snow Park in preparation for Canyon Cooler's second installment of the Cooler Runnings event. Petrenchick raced a cooler-converted-to-sled representing the Flagstaff Family Food Center, the organization that received all funds raised from the event.
Caleb Cordasco and Owen Kyle, racing for Babbitt Outfitters, put on the brakes while Mountain Mojo's The Mountain Sleigher launches over the hill Thursday afternoon during Canyon Cooler's second annual Cooler Runnings. The event featured sleds built from coolers and raised funds for the Flagstaff Family Food Center.
Dylan Shinaman, Julia Deb and Hailee Witesel take a fun run in a raft down a sledding hill at the Flagstaff Snow Park Thursday afternoon during a break from the cooler racing at Canyon Cooler's second annual Cooler Runnings event.
Caleb Cordasco and Owen Kyle, representing Babbitt Outfitters in Canyon Cooler's second annual Cooler Runnings race, beat their opponent across the finish line Thursday afternoon at the Flagstaff Snow Park. The event featured sleds built from coolers and raised funds for the Flagstaff Family Food Center.
Katie Fish and Jenny Knox lean hard right in order to avoid going over the edge of the snow-covered hill and into the audience Thursday afternoon during Canyon Cooler's second installment of the Cooler Runnings race hosted at the Flagstaff Snow Park. The event featured sleds constructed from coolers and raised funds for the Flagstaff Family Food Center.
Dustin Queen leans forward as his cooler sled is pushed down the hill Thursday afternoon at Canyon Cooler's second annual Cooler Runnings event hosted at the Flagstaff Snow Park. The event featured sleds constructed from coolers and raised funds for the Flagstaff Family Food Center.
On Thursday afternoon, Canyon Cooler's put on its second installment of the Cooler Runnings race hosted at the Flagstaff Snow Park. The event featured sleds constructed from coolers and raised funds for the Flagstaff Family Food Center.
Snowfall to allow for large pile burns this week north of Flagstaff
The Flagstaff Ranger District plans to conduct five pile burn projects that are scattered across the district, but mostly north of Flagstaff, beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday, according to a press release.
The projects are comprised of very large piles of forest materials from previous mechanical treatments -- which are best burned in conditions that are predicted over the next several days where adequate snowfall is present. Having a good base of snow around the piles allows fire managers easier control and keeps fire from moving beyond the intended target.
If weather conditions continue as predicted, fire managers will begin on the following projects:
• A1 Machine piles
• Slate Fire Prep leftover hand piles
• Hotshot Ranch hand piles
• Kendrick Park residential pit
On Thursday and Friday, the Chimney Springs Machine project will commence and is likely to produce the most smoke that will be noticeable in the Flagstaff area. Smoke is predicted to flow toward the northeast and may impact areas of Doney Park.
