Minor delays for winter storm, logging operators report

Current logging operations north of Flagstaff are expected to experience minor delays in the face of this week’s storm, operators report.

The Dry Lake Hills and Little Springs projects commenced in January with the intent of thinning over 800 acres to help protect against catastrophic wildfire. With anticipated snow accumulation ranging from 10 to 16 inches in the Flagstaff area through Wednesday, daily progress could slow by 50%, said Bryan Zebrowski, regional operations manager for Markit Forestry Management, the company currently executing the Dry Lake Hills contract.

The delays are expected to be minor, but both projects are up against a March 1 cutoff date, at which point restrictions designed to protect Mexican spotted owl populations take effect and prohibit further logging until Sept. 1. So this week is the last opportunity to make progress on the projects before wildfire season begins in earnest.

The Dry Lake Hills project remains mostly on-schedule, Zebrowski said. Their in-woods operations for the year — including falling, skidding and processing — are completed.

“Right now we're just taking the final product to the end location,” he said. In anticipation of the March 1 cutoff, Markit stopped felling trees specifically so that they would have time to remove slash and debris before fire season.

“We didn't want to put more on the ground than we could get out, but Mother Nature really makes the call,” Zebrowski said. “If we can't get all the logs and slash out, they will have to sit through a fire season.”

In order to compensate for projected setbacks caused by snowfall, Markit has been double-shifting to pick up the pace before they have to walk away for six months. Zebrowski estimates that roughly 60 acres of the project have been thinned so far.

The Little Springs project is in a similar position, reported Dale Lee of Bob Lee & Son’s Tree Service. Lee estimates that by March 1 they will have thinned about 30% — or about 100 acres — of the project area.

“There’s still quite a bit to be done,” Lee said, noting that the storm will slow things down prior to the cutoff date.

Even if the storm puts operations behind their original schedules, the U.S. Forest Service confirmed to the Arizona Daily Sun that the March 1 cutoff date is non-negotiable and that current logging operations will have to cease until September regardless of progress.

“We just kind of got to roll with them as the season plays out,” Zebrowski said.

The need for continued thinning and proactive wildfire management throughout the West remains a dire concern as long-term drought and an especially dry winter before this storm portend the possibility of a severe wildfire season.

