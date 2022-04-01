It's Wildfire Awareness Week in Arizona

In 2021, 71% of Arizona’s wildfires were human-caused. As winter wanes and spring brings warming temperatures, the state will begin to see an increase in fire activity. The question of wildfire is not if, but when, and it is vitally important that residents and visitors do their part to prevent wildfire.

For Wildfire Awareness Week, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) has introduced this year’s theme for wildfire awareness: “Don’t Wait for Wildfires to Start, Prepare and Be Aware.”

“Preparedness is key for wildfire prevention,” the DFFM wrote in a release regarding this week’s awareness campaign. To that end, they recommended that residents start “cleaning up their yards and removing debris from around their property, including the rooftops, to protect their homes.” They also noted that it was “imperative” for people to sign up for emergency alerts through their county’s Emergency Management Office.

In case of evacuation, the DFFM recommends preparing a “Go Bag” with essential items like prescription medication, snacks and water, money and credit cards, and flash drives with copies of important documents. People should also familiarize themselves with the Ready, Set, Go system and in the event of an emergency, listen to instructions given by law enforcement and first responders.

There is a particular concern for an early fire season in southern Arizona, explained Tiffany Davila of the DFFM, as a lack of winter precipitation will lead to drier fuels in Arizona’s warmest regions. Some snowpack in northern Arizona will help stave off fire for the time being, but fires season is still on its way. Last year 1,760 wildfires burned over 500,000 acres on state, federal and tribal lands. In 2020, 2,519 fires burned almost a million acres across Arizona land jurisdictions.

Aside from the recommendations above, here are a few more tips to help prevent wildfires:

● Ensure campfires are out cold. Drown, stir, and repeat

● Make sure vehicles and tires are properly maintained before getting on the road

● Never pull a vehicle off the road into tall grasses

● Target shooting and fireworks are prohibited on State Trust Land

● Check the weather! Have a water source and shovel nearby if doing any outdoor activity involving fire. On windy days, avoid burning or using tools that may spark

● Create defensible space around your property. Remove dead or dying vegetation, keep the lawn watered and mowed, remove leaf litter from rooftops, remove flammable material away from your property

