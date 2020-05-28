Forests see spike of litter and illegal campfires as people flock to forests Memorial Day weekend

This increase in public use of forests has left Flagstaff District Ranger Matt McGrath with conflicting emotions. He’s happy to see people using their public lands, but is scared about the spike in trash and human-caused fires. Negligence could be especially dangerous as people flee the state's high temperatures, which the National Weather Service forecasts could reach over 80 degrees in Flagstaff over the next few days.

Last weekend alone, over 30 illegal campfires were reported, and all of the fires were human-caused, according to Lindsay McElfresh, assistant fire management officer. The Forest Service has been receiving at least 20 reports of illegal campfires each weekend in May. Some of the fires spread from their original fire pit, she said, but all were managed before they severely endangered anything or anyone in the forests around them.

“It wasn’t just Memorial Day weekend. It’s been consistent, which is abnormal,” McElfresh said.

The increased use of public lands illustrates a new coronavirus concern for wildland firefighters to consider: Anyone who violates fire restrictions can endanger even more people than expected if there are more people in the forest. Currently the southwest region has banned igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using fire on all six national forests in Arizona until June 30.