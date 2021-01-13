Forest thinning efforts provide free firewood for communities in need

It was unseasonably warm near the top of Schultz Pass as nearly a dozen men used chainsaws and heavy equipment to cut firewood last week.

Beginning at about 4 to 5 a.m. each day, the crew from the Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation in New Mexico use chainsaws, bobcats and splitting machines to turn the 12- to 14-foot-tall stacks of logs into large piles of firewood.

The goal is twofold, said Neil Chapman, project manager for the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project. That project has included extensive forest thinning projects around Flagstaff in order to protect drinking water from wildfire.

Turning those thinned logs into firewood provides them a way to get rid of the thousands of logs the project has created, all the while providing much-needed firewood to residents across northern Arizona during what has been a difficult time, Chapman said.

“It's cold, it's winter, we want this stuff out. A lot of it is dry and can be burned this year, so we want to make sure that, rather than having wood sitting here, that it's sitting in people's yards and they're getting to burn it,” Chapman said.

Much of the firewood has made its way to nearby tribal lands where it serves as a critical source of heat throughout the winter.