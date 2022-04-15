Flagstaff warms up to climate-friendly heat pumps

An energy-efficient alternative approach to air conditioning is making waves around Flagstaff. It’s called a heat pump, and it can provide heating and cooling without the use of fossil fuels.

Once considered ineffective in cold weather climates, heat pumps are increasingly becoming a preferred system among Flagstaff’s sustainability-minded contractors.

Indoor cooling systems used to be an unnecessary amenity in Flagstaff’s generally cool climate, but as average temperatures around northern Arizona have climbed over the past 30 years, the demand for indoor cooling systems has increased. Since 2021, Flagstaff Heating and Cooling has seen requests for AC installations jump 75%, said contractor Rob Sorenson.

“Last year was a record year for air conditioning sales,” said Sorenson, who has worked in HVAC services for 23 years and lived in Flagstaff his entire life. “It was hotter last summer than I’ve ever seen.”

As homeowners and building operators in Flagstaff go shopping for ways to beat the heat, Sorenson has joined ranks with a growing number of contractors that are steering people toward heat pumps. The general technology is nothing new — the first “heat pump” was constructed in 1855 by an Austrian mineral processor named Peter von Rittinger.

Heat pumps work by drawing heat from ambient air and they offer some immediate advantages over other HVAC systems. The first is that unlike traditional furnace/AC combos used to heat and cool a space, heat pumps can do both by reversing the direction that heat is “pumped,” effectively replacing two systems with one. Secondly, heat pumps can be run entirely on electricity and renewable energy, whereas traditional furnaces consume natural gas, a nonrenewable fossil fuel.

The freedom from fossil fuels is a big selling point for heat pumps. Residential prices for natural gas in Flagstaff are about 25% greater than the national average, and they’ve increased over the last year by nearly 33%, rising from about $11 to $15 per thousand cubic feet. In January 2022, residential users in Flagstaff consumed about 81 million cubic feet of natural gas — spending a collective $1.2 million on the fossil fuel in one month alone.

Associated costs aside, using heat pumps to transition away from fossil fuels is the clear ethical choice, said contractor Tom Scheel, who has personally installed about a dozen heat pumps since 2018. That was the year he made the choice to stop installing natural gas systems.

“I’ve lost a little bit of business, but not much,” Scheel said. “I can't justify using my expertise to make global warming worse. When you add a boiler or gas furnace, you're making global warming worse.”

In Scheel's perspective, heat pumps are one of the necessary tools to wean people off their “fossil fuel addictions.”

“Electric cars, solar panels, heat pumps, they all hang together,” Scheel said. “If you have any climate awareness at all, you know this is a critical piece of the puzzle.”

They sound good, but heat pumps are not yet cost effective, said Josh Serna, owner of Executive Heating and Cooling. There’s the installation and/or retrofit costs, and Serna said the real trouble comes with winter’s lower temperatures — 10-15 degrees or lower — when heat pumps are less effective at drawing heat from ambient air.

To cope with Flagstaff’s cold winters, Serna recommends customers trying to “go all electric” install a secondary heat source.

“That’s typically electric heat strips,” said Serna, explaining that this style of heating draws a lot of energy. “They're going give up a $120 gas bill for a $300 electric bill. It just doesn't make sense to me.”

It’s a misconception that heat pumps require backup heating in cold climates, Sorenson said.

That was true in the 1980s, but newer “cold climate units” are completely viable to provide cooling and heating in places like Flagstaff.

“They’ve come a long way in the last 20 years,” Sorenson said. “I just installed a system that heats down to minus-22 degrees.”

There’s a need for more public awareness, said Ramon Alatorre, climate and energy coordinator for Flagstaff’s sustainability program. Alatorre has been leading a charge to educate the community by hosting heat pump seminars for general and technical audiences.

“Contractors in Flagstaff are used to pulling out someone's furnace and replacing it with another furnace,” Alatorre said. “We're trying to get the word out there that there's another option available.”

Alatorre is also an “early adopter” of heat pumps in town; he installed a system in his home in December and so far has no complaints.

“When I look at the combined energy bills of my electric and gas bills, compared to some of my colleagues and friends, I'm using less energy and I'm paying less total money,” Alatorre said.

There are some differences to get used to.

He said his heat pump works at a slower pace — like a “butter knife” compared to the overpowered “chainsaw” of a furnace — so it can’t change a space’s temperature as rapidly.

“But it does the job,” he said. “And it was more than enough heat for what we needed.”

This fiscal year, the Flagstaff sustainability office had about $20,000 in their energy rebate program that it dispersed to residents for energy-efficient improvements to homes. It offered a rebate of $300 for heat pump installations, and while the rebate funds were exhausted by December, Alatorre is hopeful that come this summer, the city will have a substantially greater fund to put toward rebates.

“It looks like we will be receiving some federal funding to be able to be operate this rebate program at a different order of magnitude,” he said. “Rather than $20,000, we could be looking at more like $200,000.”

Alatorre hopes that some of the funding will go to outfitting Flagstaff with a new generation of cold-climate, high-efficiency heat pumps.

“These are not your grandparent’s heat pumps,” he said.

For more information about Flagstaff’s energy rebate program, visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/2912/Energy-Rebates.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

