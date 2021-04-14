Flagstaff seeks public feedback on draft of Carbon Neutrality Plan

By 2050 Flagstaff could see hotter temperatures, increased drought, higher risk of wildfires and less snowfall.

That's the outlook presented by city sustainability staff, who added that climate trends will have cascading effects on the community.

Flagstaff will look to reduce the city's overall impact on the environment through the upcoming Carbon Neutrality Plan, which sets the goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2030 and is up for final approval from the Flagstaff City Council on May 18.

In the meantime, sustainability staff are seeking public feedback on the draft before the climate document is finalized.

The sustainability section announced a series of virtual public discussions set to take place this month. Two of them are planned Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m., accessible through the city’s website. The most recent discussion was hosted by Flagstaff Climate and Energy Specialists Jenny Niemann and Ramon DC Alatorre last Friday.

The public discussions are meant to introduce citizens to the upcoming plan, allow staff to gather feedback and provide the community with the latest information, city officials said.