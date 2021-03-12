Flagstaff City Council takes forceful approach to reach carbon neutrality

This strategy is one of two being considered by sustainability managers drafting the city’s Carbon Neutrality Plan, which is seeking final Council approval on April 6. As the plan neared completion, city staff sought feedback from both the community and Council on the two scenarios, both of which have the city achieving carbon neutrality by the end of the decade.

The City of Flagstaff reported that the sustainability team has received more than 830 survey responses and have spoken with over 800 residents about the path to carbon neutrality. Responses from the latest survey indicate that 57.5% of respondents agree with the current approach the sustainability team has taken regarding carbon neutrality.

A third public survey on the Carbon Neutrality Plan that would last two weeks is in the works before the plan is officially approved by Council.

Both potential scenarios have three primary goals: achieving carbon neutrality, preparing the city for the effects of climate change and addressing climate change in a manner that prioritizes equity for those impacted.

As discussions began, Flagstaff Sustainability Manager Nicole P. Antonopoulos stressed the importance of community-wide participation and bold action from city officials, adding that city decision-makers will need to make climate action a priority.