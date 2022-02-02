Flagstaff City Council receives Museum Fire flood mitigation updates

City and county staff provided Flagstaff City Council with updates from several Museum Fire flood mitigation projects on Tuesday. The presentation followed up on mitigation efforts that have been introduced since last summer’s historic flooding.

These efforts have largely been funded through contributions from the U.S. Forest Service and the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), and the hope is that these mitigation projects will be in place before the coming monsoon season. Most of the projects presented are on track to be implemented on time.

The first project update concerned the installment of emergency sirens in flood-affected neighborhoods.

“These sirens are going to have some really cool functionality,” said public works streets director Sam Beckett. “They’ll have multiple tones, voice-over function and ability to translate into different languages. It’s unfortunate you have to implement something like this, but if you do, it’s great to have all the capacity that this system has.”

The sirens will be triggered by existing emergency notification systems, and Beckett also reported that the vendor has indicated it should be able to support the aggressive timeline pursued for the installation of these sirens.

Scott Overton, streets section director, provided updates on infrastructure feasibility studies previously approved by the city council. The studies, conducted by Peaks Engineering, have gone “really well,” Overton said.

“They’ve come back with their first draft. We’re now getting to their recommendations to increase and maximize our existing infrastructure," Overton said, adding that he anticipates further drafts in the following weeks and more conclusive results of the studies by next month’s update.

Sediment studies have also been conducted by Natural Channel Design (NCD) as part of mitigation efforts, and storm water manager Ed Schenk shared some recent findings.

“The purpose of this study was to determine the continued debris risk coming from the Museum Fire area and help with our designs for future flood mitigation including sediment basins,” he explained.

Debris flows from the Museum Fire scar have been intensely studied since the fire burned in 2019. Last year, 11,000 tons of sediment were removed from the Sunnyside and Grandview neighborhoods, costing half a million dollars in landfill fees alone.

After modeling surveying some 14 miles of drainage, NCD concluded that there is still significant sediment the Museum Fire scar.

“Rain-based modeling showed that for a one-inch storm there’d be roughly 400 tons of sediment produced, for a two-inch storm 3,200 and for a three-inch storm 8,900,” Overton said. “Annual average that we’d expect to see is up to 17,000 tons of sediment produced by the watershed.”

The sediment studies were also designed to project future conditions, and while Overton reported that five-year modeling indicated “very high risk” of sediment and debris flows into the city, other models showed that forest restoration techniques on the alluvial fan could potentially mitigate 60-80% of the annual load of sediment. Such restoration is currently being pursued by the county.

“Sediment is the real key issue,” said Lucinda Andreani, deputy county manager and public works director.

Andreani noted that comparisons between these Museum Fire scar sediment studies and similar studies conducted in connection with the Schultz Fire scar demonstrated stark differences.

“With Schultz, it was interesting because a lot of the sediment was generated from the channels coming off the steep slopes of Schultz,” Andreani said. “Whereas in this area, the hillsides are really contributing a lot, and that is of even more concern if you want to understand the impact of sediment.”

Some sediment mitigation should be achieved through the Parkways sediment basins project, which Andreani described as “small, but very complex.” Of all the projects updated to Council, it was the only one that seemed unlikely to reach completion before the next monsoon season.

Its timeline has been extended due to bureaucratic complexity brought on by the location of the project. Proximity to the historic Beale Wagon Road requires heightened cooperation with State Historic Preservation officers, and certain areas of the project fall under the jurisdiction of the Army Corps of Engineers, who will require special permitting.

“My expectation for the expected time frame for the construction, given the complexities...is fall of 2022,” Andreani said. “We're going to make every effort to try to get into construction and get it completed before the monsoon, but frankly at this point I think that is unrealistic.”

On the subject of flood mitigation construction at Killip Elementary School, Overton shared that while current excavations have encountered rock, they are still on schedule.

“No concerns to report,” Overton said. "This will be in place and ready to function prior to this year’s monsoon season.”

The final update came from city Interim Public Affairs Director Sarah Langley about a website designed to be a public resource for citizens affected by flooding.

“It will act as a repository for all of the previous information we’ve released on Museum flooding, a place to watch Council updates,” she said. “We're targeting early next week, February 7th, to go live.”

Following the updates, there was some public concern that the mitigation efforts presented were insufficient and responded more to abstract modeling than they did lived experience and on-the-ground observations. To these concerns, Andreani offered some tempered reassurance.

“The city is on the right path in terms of putting together a good process that’s going to have a set of projects that will help mitigate those more frequent types of storms that we see,” she said. “The big, big storms are still going to be really challenging for the entire flood area. And that’s just something we're going to live with, unfortunately, for a long time.”

Final discussion revolved around the efforts necessary to remove and replace old sandbags in flood affected areas.

“I’m expecting we’re going to have to replace over 100,000 sandbags this year,” said Mayor Paul Deasy. “That's 3 million pounds of sand we have to get rid of and replace. This sand is going to go somewhere if it’s washed away, and it will clog up our system downstream if we don’t get a handle on it preemptively.”

Andreani reported the county public works currently have 75,000 sandbags “ready for deployment.” Deasy encouraged the city and county to begin exploring volunteer resources to address sandbag removal and replacement by April.

“Fire and flood season is going to be right up in front of us, very quickly,” Deasy said. “We need to be conscientious of time.”

