Flagstaff business Kinney Construction Services receives environmental excellence award

Last Saturday, Kinney Construction Services (KCS) was named the recipient of Arizona Forward’s 50th Anniversary Award during the 2022 Environmental Excellence Awards. The award was presented to three companies within in the state for their commitment to sustainability. KCS was the northern region recipient, Valley Metro the central region recipient, and Cox Media the southern region recipient.

Additional Flagstaff recipients of the night included Coconino County’s Forest Restoration Service Initiative, which received the coveted President’s Award; Mother Road Brewing Company, which took an Award of Distinction for their Conserve and Protect Golden Ale project; and the City of Flagstaff for their Flagstaff’s Carbon Neutrality Project, which was given an Award of Distinction under the category of Climate Action Solutions.

Mike Thomas, KCS president, remarked at the 2022 Environmental Excellence Awards that "it is incredible to see the amount of commitment there is towards sustainability in the state of Arizona. KCS is honored and proud to be amongst so many environmentally dedicated companies and community leaders.”

KCS was founded 23 years ago with an intentional embrace of environmental stewardship and sustainability, according to a press release. In 2003, Kinney became one of the first individuals in northern Arizona to become a LEED Accredited Professional — an accreditation distributed by the U.S. Green Building Council meant to guide builders with a vision of “buildings and communities that will regenerate and sustain the health and vitality of all life within a generation.”

The LEED system ranks building projects on a point system where sustainable elements such as “Access to Quality Transit,” “Protect or Restore Habitat,” or “Light Pollution Reduction,” are awarded points toward a total. Within Flagstaff, KCS has completed multiple projects that have earned LEEDS highest “platinum” score, including the Museum of Northern Arizona’s Easton Collection Center and Northern Arizona University’s International Pavilion.

In 2020, KCS completed the City of Flagstaff’s Municipal Court Facility, which received Three Green Globes from the Green Building Initiative for its demonstration of “outstanding success in resource efficiency, reducing environmental impacts, and improving occupant wellness.” This facility was the first municipal building to be certified by the Green Building Initiative in northern Arizona.

Tim Kinney, CEO and founder of KCS, said while accepting the 50th Anniversary Award: "It’s an honor to be given the opportunity to construct sustainably throughout the great state of Arizona. That wouldn’t happen without the forward-thinking project owners and to those parties, I thank you. Every sustainably constructed building sets a new standard for those to come.

"We’ve come a long way, but we still have a long way to go. Thank you to all project owners for putting Arizona on the path towards a more sustainable future.”

