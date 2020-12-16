Environmental Year in Review: Flagstaff's climate declaration, COVID-19 visitation, and continued drought

Climate change continues to be the center story for the environment as community members push for more climate regulations. However, the pandemic's impact on public health also affected the country's total climate emissions and many recreational areas as people flocked outdoors to avoid stay-at-home orders. Here are the top stories of 2020:

City Council declares climate emergency

The Flagstaff City Council declared a climate emergency in June, making it the first city in Arizona to do so. It was one of 1,750 communities worldwide that have committed to carbon neutrality by 2030. The city plans to meet their goals of carbon neutrality through the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan that is developed by the city’s sustainability program.

The groundswell of support also pressured the city to change its goals from 80% carbon neutrality by 2050 to completely carbon neutral by 2030. The declaration was postponed for several months, because the city wanted the community to be present in Flagstaff City Hall to take the action. It was eventually enacted in June in a virtual meeting.

Flagstaff City Council declares climate emergency during pandemic The Flagstaff City Council unanimously declared a climate emergency to little public fanfare…

COVID-19 visitation boom