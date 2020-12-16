Environmental Year in Review: Flagstaff's climate declaration, COVID-19 visitation, and continued drought

Climate change continues to be the center story for the environment as community members push for more climate regulations. However, the pandemic's impact on public health also affected the country's total climate emissions and many recreational areas as people flocked outdoors to avoid stay-at-home orders. Here are the top stories of 2020:
City Council declares climate emergency
The Flagstaff City Council declared a climate emergency in June, making it the first city in Arizona to do so. It was one of 1,750 communities worldwide that have committed to carbon neutrality by 2030. The city plans to meet their goals of carbon neutrality through the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan that is developed by the city’s sustainability program.
The groundswell of support also pressured the city to change its goals from 80% carbon neutrality by 2050 to completely carbon neutral by 2030. The declaration was postponed for several months, because the city wanted the community to be present in Flagstaff City Hall to take the action. It was eventually enacted in June in a virtual meeting.
COVID-19 visitation boom
Early in the coronavirus pandemic, it was established that natural spaces were a great way for people in mandatory or voluntary isolation to get out into open spaces. Well, people listened. They showed up at remote rivers, favorite campsites and forested trails, while some people enjoyed the outdoors for their first time.
Land managers struggled as they portrayed the COVID-19 increase as both welcomed and problematic. Trash cans overflowed, causing many visitors to leave scattered trash and human waste and damage the outdoors in which they recreated. If the level of recreation continues at the current rates, federal land managers say they might have to modify how specific areas are managed.
Continued drought
For the second year in a row, Flagstaff and parts of northern Arizona have had record-breaking dryness. Additionally, this year saw record heat around the state.
Fires raged around the state during the fire season as drought continued to set in around the west. Coconino County is still at the most severe type of drought, although fire danger has notably decreased. The unseasonal heat and dryness impacted everyone, but particularly affected the city’s water stores, businesses, land managers and farmers in the region.
Pandemic causes reduced travel, emissions
As the city discussed finding ways to reduce its carbon emissions in the coming decade, the COVID-19 pandemic gave the world a taste of what a cleaner atmosphere could look like. The stay-at-home orders and business closures enacted around the country caused more cars to get off the road and cause an “unprecedented” drop in emissions.
Scientists said a pandemic that caused hundreds of thousands of deaths wasn't how they wanted to lower emissions, but that it was notable to see how quickly the world could impact the climate.
Dam developer files third permit application
In May, the dam developer that hopes to build a hydroelectric dam on the Little Colorado River had two of the preliminary applications for the dams approved and filed a third in the nearby Big Canyon. Pumped Hydro Storage submitted a third groundwater dam application in March, saying that despite their three applications, only one project will be in use if accepted.
The two accepted preliminary applications do not mean the Federal Energy Regulation Commission approved the building of hydroelectric dams, only that they can study the impacts of a dam at that location over the next few years.
Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project fees
Ten years after the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project was first funded through a city initiative, the city has implemented a fee to help the continued funding of the project. The new funds mean the city and federal government's joint project will have a stable future, regardless of cost. Initial estimates undershot the total cost of the project, with the expected $10 million bond.
The third phase of the project will still be some time away, after the Museum Fire caused a lag in their productivity. Phase three will be focused on Mormon Mountain. The Flagstaff City Council implemented the tax based on water usage.
Drying Colorado River
In February, a study linked climate warming to the Colorado River water flow. With every degree of climate warming, the Colorado River is expected to decrease 9.3%. Climate scientists expect the river’s flow could be reduced by an estimated 14% to 31% by 2050.
The Colorado River provides the majority of water for the Southwest region. Scientists said the 9.3% loss is enough water to serve approximately 10 million people. The river has been losing its water for some time, and no longer flows to the ocean.
Mount Elden Dry Lake Hills
Coconino National Forest announced that it was restarting a decades-old project of revamping the trails in the Mount Elden Dry Lake Hills in September. The years of delay were caused by the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project's work in the Dry Lake Hills area.
The Flagstaff Ranger District allowed people interested in the process to comment about what they would like to see for the 14 official trails and miles of unofficial trails. The plan recommends building, relocating or adopting 55 miles of new trails. Trail lovers and officials understand that if this plan is insufficient to meet trail users' needs, people may be encouraged to build unsanctioned trails that can interrupt wildlife and damage the Dry Lake Hills area.
Chevelon Butte Wind Farm
The 477-acre Chevelon Butte Wind Farm was proposed by Utah-based company SPower, and will build wind turbines that will be the highest structures in the state. The proposed wind farm is located on both Navajo and Coconino County land, and was unanimously green-lit by both Board of Supervisors. The farm will be located on the O’Haco family farm 20 miles south of Winslow.
Arizona has three wind farms in operation that output 268 megawatts combined, whereas Chevelon is posed to create 477 megawatts. Construction was expected to begin in July, although those plans were announced in February before the coronavirus pandemic.
Sedona sewage spill
The Sedona sewage spill in August sent thousands of gallons of effluent into Oak Creek near State Route 179 south of the Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village. Many residents were unaware of the spill until two days after the spill when City of Sedona officials put out a release after the spill had been contained. Kinney Construction Services took responsibility for the spill at their sewage project site that was caused by a failed pump.
Officials estimated the spill sent 15,000 to 20,000 gallons of effluent into the creek. The volume of effluent translates to 150 gallons per minute, compared to Oak Cree’s rate of flow at 13,000 gallons per minute. Levels of E. coli dropped beneath their initially high levels days after the spill.
