During visit Forest Chief Moore provides Coconino County $3.5 mil for post-fire flood mitigation

Residents impacted by post-Museum Fire flooding received some good news this week after Forest Service Chief Randy Moore announced the agency would provide $3.5 million of funding for several flood mitigation projects below the burn scar.
The announcement came after Moore and several other federal officials toured the Museum Fire burn area along with local county and city officials and Rep. Tom O’Halleran.
“I didn't come here today with intentions of funding that particular project. But I was so impressed with the level of partnership and the level of commitment that we had here,” Moore told the Arizona Daily Sun. “It was such a great project and we had such a level of commitment, but we also saw what the potential damage could be if we don't address the source of the issue.”
The money will be used to construct several flood mitigation projects on Coconino National Forest lands below the burn scar and above the county neighborhood of Mount Elden Estates.
The money also comes in part as a result of the infrastructure bill that was passed last week and is expected to be signed into law soon, said Southwest forester Michiko Martin. Without the money brought by those bills, Martin said, the Forest Service may not have had the money available to make that decision.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who was also in Flagstaff on Tuesday, applauded Moore for the action.
“I appreciate Chief Moore coming to Arizona and listening to the concerns of local communities. We’re thrilled that millions of dollars in federal funding is on its way to rehabilitate the burn scar,” Sinema said in a statement.
The work will include the creation and stabilization of alluvial fans, infrastructure that allows debris flows to spread out and slow down, depositing a portion of the sediment it is carrying before it can reach Flagstaff, said Coconino County Flood District Director Lucinda Andreani.
Andreani said similar infrastructure made a significant impact in mitigating post-fire flooding after the Schultz Fire.
Upcoming projects, many of which came out of a county-led engineering summit earlier this year, will also include channel stabilization in order to prevent further erosion.
$54 million to 4FRI this year, says Forest Chief Randy Moore in Flagstaff; Sinema, O'Halleran applaud plan
County Supervisor Patrice Horstman said Moore’s decision demonstrated the close partnership the county has developed with the Forest Service and that federal officials were willing to cut through “red tape” in order to help mitigate flooding.
“[Moore] understands the need to get this done before the next monsoon,” Horstman said. “We need to get this other work done before there's any work within the city, because we need to start removing some of the sediment or any mitigation efforts within the city are not going to be helpful.”
In a statement, Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez, who represents much of the area most impacted by the flooding, called the federal aid a “game changer.”
County officials have previously said that without work on the forest lands upstream, improvements made throughout Flagstaff may simply become clogged with sediment and debris, as was seen several times throughout this summer.
Now that funding has been secured, it’s a matter of coordinating and working with the Coconino National Forest’s Flagstaff Ranger District to get those structures built.
Exactly how that may happen is still up in the air, but because the $3.5 million is being routed through the county flood district, it is likely that the flood district will be able to contract that work out itself rather than needing to go through a potentially long and arduous federal procurement process.
Prior to this, it was unclear whether there was a path for the projects on forest land to receive grant funding due to internal disputes within the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In providing Forest Service funding to the project, Moore sidestepped that situation, a move that may have significantly delayed the awarding of any money to projects on forest land.
Moore said after seeing those challenges to flood control projects, there could be policy changes they need to discuss when he returns to Washington D.C.
“[I’ve heard here] it's not just about the money, but there are also some policy shifts that we need to be looking at as well, because we don't have the ability to move as quickly as you would like us to, unless we make some modifications to some of our policies,” Moore said. “So I'm taking that back with me to look at some of those policies that have that kind of an effect on how we operate at this level of the organization.”
Andreani said they hope to receive grant funding for several other projects above Flagstaff but off of forest land. The county has applied for $4 million in grants from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Andreani said they should hear back on those grants within the next week, adding she expects those applications to be successfully awarded.
