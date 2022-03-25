Coconino County Forest Restoration Initiative earns environmental excellence awards

The Coconino County Flood Control District’s Forest Restoration Initiative won both the 2021 Governor’s and President’s awards at Arizona Forward’s 40th annual Environmental Awards Gala in Phoenix on Saturday.

The awards, which honor creative programs that foster the economic vitality and long-term sustainability of Arizona’s future, recognized the district’s Forest Restoration Initiative as “an exemplary sustainability project dedicated to reducing the threat of wildfire and post-wildfire flooding.”

Since at least 2010, when flooding following the Schultz Fire led to $130 million in damages, forest management agencies have been aware of the direct relationship between catastrophic wildfire and flooding. Mitigation efforts primarily focus on restoring forests to a fire-resistant state and secondarily on creating flood management infrastructure.

When the district established its Forest Restoration Initiative in 2018, it subsequently partnered with the Kaibab National Forest and the National Forest Foundation to reduce hazardous fuels on the steep slopes of Bill Williams Mountain south of Williams. It’s estimated that a catastrophic fire and flood in the area in particular could produce $365 million to $700 million in damages in addition to significant threats to the public safety and water security of the City of Williams.

To date, the district has contributed $2.8 million to the Bill Williams Mountain Steep Slope Project -- the first two phases of which have thinned 476 acres of densely treed steep slopes as well as removed large amounts of dead and down timber. The district has also committed $6 million toward future phases of the project.

Steep Slope 3, which will treat an additional 285 acres, is scheduled to begin late this summer or early fall.

While presenting the award, Arizona Forward President and CEO Lori Singleton emphasized that wildfires and post-wildfire flooding are major threats throughout Arizona and are being accelerated by climate change.

“I’d like to thank Arizona Forward for these awards, which acknowledge the critical importance of forest restoration to our county and our state,” said Patrice Horstman, chair of the Board of Supervisors and Flood Control District chair. “Mitigating the risk of catastrophic wildfire is a top priority because post-wildfire flooding affects everything from public safety and our economy to the quality of the water that many Arizonans drink daily.

"Our successful Forest Restoration Initiative was created to develop strategies and partnerships that significantly reduce these threats to our communities, and we hope it can serve as a model for other counties across Arizona and the western United States to emulate.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0