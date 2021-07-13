City looking to amend climate goals and policies in the Flagstaff Regional Plan

On Tuesday, the City of Flagstaff entered a 60-day public review process for a major carbon neutrality amendment to the Flagstaff Regional Plan.

The proposed amendment intends to bring the regional plan up to speed with the recently-adopted Flagstaff Carbon Neutrality Plan, adding new policies and updating since-outdated climate goals.

The regional plan serves as a policy guide to promote development throughout greater Flagstaff while also protecting the region’s natural resources. In the seven years since the regional plan was adopted, there became a disconnect between the guidance outlined by the region plan and more recent climate action work, according to city staff.

“The proposed amendment will ensure congruence between the City’s climate goals and the regional plan. This will reduce confusion, increase transparency, and support decision-makers,” the City of Flagstaff said in a release announcing the public review period.

City staff said the existing policy gap found in the regional plan is exemplified by the discussion of greenhouse gas emissions.

While the regional plan sets the goal of reducing the city’s overall greenhouse gas emissions, it does not currently clarify the city’s goal of reaching zero net emissions by 2030.