Ask a Ranger: The Museum Fire, one year later, part two

With support from the National Science Foundation, Ryan Porter at NAU leads a team of seismologists deploying an array of seismic listening devices (seismographs and geophones) to detect initiation of debris flows on the burned watershed. During 2019, they detected a small debris flow that fortunately did not reach town where it could do real damage. If the technique proves effective, seismographs could be another element in an early warning system for post-fire flood events.

The team has also set up motion-activated game cameras to catch a debris flow in the process of forming. It is only a matter of time before an actual debris flow rumbles by the cameras.

These studies take time to yield results, but in the long run they will help mitigate flood risk and accelerate the recovery from wildfires like the Museum Fire. In the meantime, we have to stay prepared for possible floodwaters by maintaining existing barriers in place.

Monitoring the watershed during the recovery process and continuing to help it recover at the fastest rate possible from this very impactful fire are both essential to putting the Museum Fire truly in Flagstaff’s past.

John Noll is a retired geologist and two-year volunteer Roving Ranger. Karen Malis-Clark is a 9-year Roving Ranger and former deputy public affairs officer for CNF, who comes out of retirement to assist with fire information. The authors thank Ed Schenck (City of Flagstaff’s storm water manager), Joe Loverich at JE Fuller, Ryan Porter and Rebecca Beers at NAU, retired Forest Service soil scientist Rory Steinke and the BAER team for their generous sharing of expertise about the Museum Fire.

The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.

Submit questions for the Ask a Ranger to askaranger@gmail.com.