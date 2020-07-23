Ask a Ranger: Black American history in our own backyard

Once they arrived, however, Black workers found that communities like Flagstaff, Holbrook, Winslow and Williams enforced strong restrictions on the movement of Black people. In Flagstaff this meant only allowing African Americans to live and establish businesses south of the tracks in the area known today as Southside, and the public school system was similarly segregated.

The Murdoch Community Center, off of Benson Avenue near Butler, is all that remains of the Dunbar School that served the Black community of Flagstaff. The Community Center's main hall features displays about Flagstaff’s Black past and most years a Juneteenth Celebration is held there, and open to everyone who wishes to commemorate the emancipation of Black Americans from slavery.

This is just a small slice of a long and illustrious history of Black people in Arizona and their contributions to this state. My hope is that I have offered enough bread crumbs here for others to follow and help to further uncover a truly rich part of our shared history here in Arizona.

Margaret Hangan, originally from Claremont, California, has been the Forest Archaeologist on the Kaibab National Forest for 12 years. She aids the Williams Historic Photo Project: Gateway to Williams History. facebook.com/Williamshistoricphotoproject.

The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.

Submit questions for the Ask a Ranger to askaranger@gmail.com.