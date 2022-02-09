Arizona Wildlife Federation to hunters and anglers: 'We need to be advocates for climate action'

On Jan. 26 the Arizona Wildlife Federation (AZWF) and National Wildlife Federation (NWF) hosted an informative roundtable with the hunting and angling community of Flagstaff to discuss how climate action is needed to preserve and enhance sporting opportunities.

The discussion featured a panel of climate experts, ecologists, politicians and sporting advocates. Panel members focused on sharing their experience with climate change, informing the sporting community and introducing the concept of “natural infrastructure.”

“The hunter-angler community has not necessarily embraced the climate change conversation,” said Aaron Kindle, lifelong Western hunter and NWF’s director of sporting advocacy.

He’d like that to change.

As long-term drought, loss of habitat and other effects of climate change become more evident, the sporting community can no longer ignore the consequences.

“I’ve been all around the country talking to hunters and anglers,” Kindle said. “And the one thing that's constant about all those conversations is that things are different. In Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas, the ducks were late. There are wildfires in the West, water issues, coastal erosion and bigger hurricanes. Everywhere I go -- whether or not folks want to say its climate change -- they all say things are off. Things are different. What we need to figure out is what we’re going to do about it.”

Because of their intimate tie to the land, Kindle believes no one is better positioned to offer “authentic field knowledge,” about our changing climate than the sporting community.

“We’re the ones with the jump,” he said. “It’s hard to imagine folks who would know any better about what we need to do on the landscape.”

The question of whether climate change is happening in northern Arizona has long been answered, said Brian Klimowski, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service station in Flagstaff. A self-described “numbers guy,” Klimowksi presented on the data signals that demonstrate a changing climate in the region.

“For the past 30 years, you see the temperature rising across Arizona at an average of about two to three degrees,” Klimowski said.

Precipitation is a different story, he said.

Rather than a simple decrease, the data shows a “redistribution” of precipitation at various elevations around northern Arizona. Still, even steady precipitation cannot compensate for increased evaporation.

“Because the temperatures are warming, we are having more frequent and more severe droughts even with the same amount of precipitation,” Klimowski said.

In Arizona, droughts lead to wildfire, making fire management and forest restoration a key piece of climate action. But forest treatments and fire management require millions of dollars in funding. This is where the concept of “natural infrastructure” comes in, said Rep. Tom O’Halleran.

By recognizing wild lands as “infrastructure,” it becomes easier to secure government funding for their maintenance and protection. This shift in thinking recently helped allot $3 billion to wildfire management in the West via the infrastructure bill.

O’Halleran also spoke to the idea that the boundaries between healthy forests and healthy human communities have gone up in smoke as wildfire destroys more homes and more lives each year.

“That’s infrastructure in the community that has to be replaced. Those lives can't be replaced. The ecosystem of the wildlife and the plants cannot be replaced overnight,” O’Halleran said. “There is a lot going on that requires an investment in the future, not just our generation, but our children's generation and generations after. We have to adapt.”

Natural infrastructure keeps us from re-inventing the wheel, said Andrew Sanchez Meador, executive director of the Ecological Restoration Institute and associate professor in Northern Arizona University’s School of Forestry. It takes the idea of human-made green infrastructure a step further, he added.

“Rather than engineering green solutions, we look at the system, we try to understand the ecology of it, and we try to understand how it evolved to be over time. And then we restore that system in order to get the resilience back into the system,” he said. “In that process, these nature based solutions usually result in meaningful ecological, economic and social values being served."

The sporting community will be some of the first to receive the benefits of well-maintained natural infrastructure, said Kindle.

“Wetlands are a great example,” he said. “They filter pollutants, they slow runoff and they reduce water temperatures. They also provide habitat for fish and wildlife, for ducks, for young fish -- things that us sportsmen and women care about a lot.”

Tice Supplee, a 29-year veteran of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, current president of the Arizona Elk Society, and Audubon’s Arizona director of Bird Conservation, offered firsthand accounts of the changes she’s observed and promoted volunteering as an alternative to government action.

In her time, Supplee has seen mesquite take over juniper forest, ponderosa pine burn only to come back as chaparral, dog hair thickets grow to impenetrable densities, and ill-timed precipitation reduce plants foraged by elk, deer, and pronghorn.

“As a hunter, part of what we've had to deal with over the decades is a combination of the changing climate and management decisions that were made historically,” she said, referring to how a century of fire suppression has caused forests to overgrow and increased the occurrence of mega-fires.

She agrees that supporting natural infrastructure is the way forward.

“Any good hunter knows that the place to find your deer, your elk, is to find a recent burn. So getting fire back into the system, as part of your natural infrastructure is really key for your community here,” she said. “Anything we can do through natural infrastructure to enhance the growth of grasses and forbs and brush that game animals use for nourishment, that's going to benefit those herds.”

In Supplee’s experience, volunteers make up the frontlines of wildlife protection, and her big message to the hunting and fishing community was to join in the action.

“Volunteer with these organizations: Arizona Wildlife Federation, Arizona Elk Society, Arizona Antelope Foundation, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Arizona Deer Association, Mule Deer Foundation,” she said. “All these organizations organize volunteer opportunities. Some of them also raise a tremendous amount of money through fundraising events. And that money is turned right around and put on the ground for conservation for these animals.”

Loyd Barnett, longtime sportsman and regional director for AZWF, testified about his observations of long-term drought and the way he’s changed his turkey hunting to adapt to a hotter and drier climate. He also echoed Supplee’s call for volunteers.

“There’s hope, because there are things that we can do,” he said. “There are a lot of people trying to do them, and a lot of organizations. Each of us can help them by volunteering.”

Along with joining the front lines, it’s time for the sporting community to step up and advocate for natural infrastructure, Kindle said, circling back to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill at the end of the panel discussion.

“There's a lot of great resources in there,” he said. “There's funds for things like hazardous fuel mitigation, wildlife crossings, water projects that save water, all of which benefit our wildlife and our sporting opportunities. These things help us. And so we need to be advocates.”

