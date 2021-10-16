4FRI keeps moving forward despite contract being nixed

The plan appears to be to keep treating about that many acres in the east while working to achieve annual treatment of about 20,000 acres in the West.

After calls for more transparency regarding what stalled the last contract effort, forest service officials also pulled back the veil, going into detail on the challenges that were encountered by the phase 2 contract.

It appears that a number of those challenges, such as those associated with federal procurement laws and money for road and bridge maintenance, could take an act of Congress to help solve.

For example, Danny Montoya, Southwest Region engineering director, said they have $65 million in deferred maintenance for roads and bridges across the project area.

After that, they believe it will take between $6 to $10 million annually for continued road maniac for the project, Montoya said. But Montoya said the Southwest Region has nowhere close to that amount of money to get that work done.

“We would have to pull all of our road maintenance funding from all the other forests in [the southwest region] and it still wouldn’t cover what’s needed. That’s a dire situation that we're in,” Montoya said.