Engineering summit reveals potential projects to address Museum Fire flooding, next question: are they feasible?

Local officials say they have new ideas on how to better mitigate flooding off of the 2019 Museum Fire burn scar in the long term after an engineering summit that took place last week.

After parts of Flagstaff's east side had seen extensive flooding throughout this monsoon season, local officials organized the brainstorming event on Thursday and Friday. A similar summit was held in the aftermath of the Schultz Fire and subsequent flooding.

While officials came away from the summit with several new ideas for what could be done to help further mitigate flooding, they also warned that this is still only the beginning.

Indeed, just earlier in the week, Lucinda Andreani, deputy manager for Coconino County, warned a joint meeting of the county's Board of Supervisors and members of the Flagstaff City Council that it may take several years before projects could be constructed and for residents really to feel the results.

Andreani pointed to the previous efforts to mitigate flooding coming off of the Schultz Fire burn scar.

“We started that process in 2010. By the time we were able to secure all the permits, funding, easements, everything that was needed, we began construction in 2013, so it took about three years,” Andreani said.