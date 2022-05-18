Engelthaler, Hettinger named 2022 Flinn-Brown Fellows

Two Coconino County leaders, David Engelthaler and Andrew Hettinger, have been selected as Flinn-Brown Fellows for 2022.

The Flinn-Brown Fellowship is a state policy and politics leadership program started in 2011. Engelthaler and Hettinger are among 27 statewide leaders to join its 14th cohort.

According to a press release, the fellowship was “created to foster civic leaders in Arizona by building knowledge, skills and a robust network to find solutions for Arizona’s long-term issues.”

Fellows in this program are granted membership to the Flinn-Brown Network and participate in a 12-session policy institute known as the Flinn-Brown Academy. This runs from August to November and culminates in a network-wide conference.

“The Flinn-Brown Fellows are a perfect example of the good that can arise in our state by identifying and supporting future leaders,” said Tammy McLeod, Flinn Foundation president and CEO.

Engelthaler is the director of TGen North as well as a professor. According to a profile on Flinn’s website, he oversees infectious disease research groups, which work to detect and understand Valley Fever, COVID-19 and tuberculosis, among others. His other credits include being the Arizona state epidemiologists, starting for and non profits businesses and leading Flagstaff’s establishment as a STEM City.

Hettinger is the presiding magistrate for the city of Page’s magistrate court. His profile lists that he graduated from Brigham Young University and the University of Texas, Austin School of Law and has served as an Arizona judicial officer for the last five years. He is a certified mediator and public manager and has been a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona for seven years.

“Flinn-Brown is a chance for these professionals to learn from our state’s top experts,” said Flinn Foundation vice president for civic leadership Dawn Wallace. “They’ll also build friendships and networks that will advance their understanding of policy and the political landscape–and provide the support they need to become impactful civic leaders throughout Arizona.”

More about the program can be found at flinn.org/civic-leadership/programs/flinn-brown-fellowship.

