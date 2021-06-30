Ending nears for comment period on draft Mount Elden/Dry Lake Hills trails plan

McGervey said the draft plan was developed after another public comment period was conducted last year based on their initial plans. At that time, he said, they received almost 400 comment letters that spoke to as many as 1,400 distinct topics on their plan.

“We kind of spent the winter looking at and tweaking the proposed action. And then and then earlier this spring, we sat down with some stakeholders and said, ‘From the comment letters, here's what we came up with, here are the things we changed.’ And so that the product that we have out right now for comment is based on those changes,” McGervey said.

McGervey said a large portion of the plan is designed to reduce the number of unauthorized trails that are being used by those recreating in the area by either making them official or closing them.

They hope to build enough new trails that members of the public no longer feel it is necessary to cut their own unauthorized trails. Because they don’t go through any planning or review process, McGervey said unauthorized trails are often problematic based on the areas they cut through.

Among the changes to the plan they made are the development of a new official trail system at Mount Elden Environmental Study Area in the base of Mount Elden. Many unauthorized trails in that area would then close.