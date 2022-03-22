Elk's Lodge COVID testing site to move to FMC

COVID-19 testing will be available to the public at Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) beginning March 24 in partnership with Premier Lab Solutions in Flagstaff.. Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) is moving its Elk’s Lodge #499 mobile site in Flagstaff to FMC’s West Campus.

The Elk’s Lodge mobile testing site will move to the parking lot of FMC’s West Campus (1215 N. Beaver St.) and will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Signage will be visible on Beaver Street, according to the announcement.

The Elk’s Lodge testing site will no longer offer testing after March 23.

Appointments are available through the Premier Lab Solutions website, but are not required. “Premier Lab Solutions will process insurance and send to HRSA as needed, which may result in limited out-of-pocket costs, if any, for the public,” according to the announcement.

More can be found at premierlabsolutions.com.