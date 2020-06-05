Elective surgeries remain low at FMC

“We have a big backlog of cases that surgeons want to do; however, we’re seeing a significant number of patients hesitate a bit to come into the hospital,” said Derek Feuquay, FMC's chief medical officer. “So right now … we’re back to half normal, maybe a little bit more than that on most day. But until some of the fear is alleviated in patients who are truly having elective surgeries, I don’t think that that’s going to change. It may be several months before that really gets back to completely normal.”

In addition to COVID-19-specific precautionary procedures and cleanings, the hospital has designated clean units for elective surgeries that do not allow any COVID-19-positive or rule-out patients. Tinkle said the risk of contracting the coronavirus during an elective procedure is therefore “very, very, very low.”

Visitation at both Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center, NAH’s second hospital, remains restricted, with screenings and temperature checks required prior to entry. NAH leaders said they continue to reassess the need for these restrictions and infectious risk, the number of local COVID-19 cases and the hospitals’ availability of PPE would be used to determine if they would open to more visitors.

“I don’t know that I can define the ‘new normal’ because we haven’t found it yet,” said Cliff Loader, NAH’s chief financial officer. “But pretty similarly to how the airline industry had to change the way they practice after 9/11, we’re likely going to have to change the way we do business post-COVID.”

