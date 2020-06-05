Elective surgeries remain low at FMC

Nearly a month has passed since Northern Arizona Healthcare resumed elective surgeries that were previously halted statewide to help deal with the overwhelming spread and cases of COVID-19, but operations remain well below capacity as the organization works to determine a “new normal” for Flagstaff Medical Center.
NAH leaders said in a media briefing Thursday that FMC is currently at about 50 to 60% of its capacity for elective procedures.
“Most of that is primarily driven not by the lack of demand for surgical procedures, but by the lack of ability to have patients tested and be able to get those on the schedule,” said Josh Tinkle, FMC’s chief administrative officer. “We are seeing some patients cancel their elective surgeries due to the fear of contracting COVID-19, but overall we are ramping up slowly and opening back up for business.”
He said the hospital is averaging about 50 to 60 patients a day for elective surgeries and, therefore, requires an equal number of COVID-19 tests for those individuals.
NAH is testing all patients who enter its facilities for coronavirus, using either in-house rapid testing or testing by external labs. The rapid testing, which can detect the coronavirus in one to two hours, is used for those needing urgent admission because there are not enough of these collection kits for all patients. Individuals with elective procedures are tested about a week before their scheduled surgery externally.
“We have a big backlog of cases that surgeons want to do; however, we’re seeing a significant number of patients hesitate a bit to come into the hospital,” said Derek Feuquay, FMC's chief medical officer. “So right now … we’re back to half normal, maybe a little bit more than that on most day. But until some of the fear is alleviated in patients who are truly having elective surgeries, I don’t think that that’s going to change. It may be several months before that really gets back to completely normal.”
In addition to COVID-19-specific precautionary procedures and cleanings, the hospital has designated clean units for elective surgeries that do not allow any COVID-19-positive or rule-out patients. Tinkle said the risk of contracting the coronavirus during an elective procedure is therefore “very, very, very low.”
Visitation at both Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center, NAH’s second hospital, remains restricted, with screenings and temperature checks required prior to entry. NAH leaders said they continue to reassess the need for these restrictions and infectious risk, the number of local COVID-19 cases and the hospitals’ availability of PPE would be used to determine if they would open to more visitors.
“I don’t know that I can define the ‘new normal’ because we haven’t found it yet,” said Cliff Loader, NAH’s chief financial officer. “But pretty similarly to how the airline industry had to change the way they practice after 9/11, we’re likely going to have to change the way we do business post-COVID.”
Kaitlin Olson
